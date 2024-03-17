What is the new series Palm Royale about? Plot, characters, and more explored

Set in Palm Beach in 1969, Palm Royale will transport viewers to a world of glitz, glam, and ambition. The title will focus on Kristen Wiig's character Maxine Simmons, as she navigates the complex social hierarchy of Palm Beach's high society. She will be the subject of this period comedy miniseries, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 20, 2024.

The show will include a delightful blend of humor and drama and feature a stellar ensemble cast including Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, Laura Dern, and more. It will explore themes of sacrifice, aspiration, and the pursuit of recognition in a society where social standing is paramount.

Exploring the plot and storyline of Palm Royale

The plot of the upcoming show will center around Kristen Wiig's character Maxine Simmons, a social outsider who tries to make a name for herself in Palm Beach's elite society in 1969. The show will delve into Maxine's journey after her split from her husband and will showcase the extent to which she is willing to go to be accepted in this exclusive world.

Viewers will catch a glimpse of her struggles and victories as she makes her way through Palm Beach society's obstacles throughout each episode.

Palm Royale is a comedy-drama that will offer an insightful and enjoyable look into the hopes and hardships of people trying to fit in and be recognized in a privileged society.

The series' official synopsis reads:

“In 1969, an ambitious woman aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America's most exclusive, fashionable, and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.”

The main characters in Palm Royale and the actors who play them

Kristen Wiig will star alongside a stellar cast of actors, including Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, and others. The following are the primary characters and the actors who play them:

Maxine Simmons played by Kristen Wiig

Linda played by Laura Dern

Evelyn played by Allison Janney

Dinah played by Leslie Bibb

Robert played by Ricky Martin

Douglas played by Josh Lucas

Norma played by Carol Burnett

Virginia played by Amber Chardae Robinson

What is the background of Palm Royale and what is it inspired by?

Palm Royale, which is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+, is loosely based on Juliet McDaniel's book Mr. and Mrs. American Pie. The show, which will debut on March 20, 2024, centers on Kristen Wiig's character Maxine Simmons, who tries to break into Palm Beach high society's elite circles in 1969.

The title aims to highlight the tenacity of outsiders who long to be accepted and feel like they belong in a world that is closed off to others. The show promises to explore themes of aspiration, determination, and the quest for recognition in a privileged environment through an engaging plot.

Details about the creative team behind the Palm Royale series

The showrunner and executive producer of the title, Monica Beletsky, is a popular writer and producer who has been nominated for both the PGA and the WGA. She has previously worked on critically acclaimed television shows like Fargo and Parenthood and brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Tate Taylor, who directed the pilot episode, established the tone for the entire series. Beletsky and Taylor's teamwork promises a fusion of visual direction and captivating storytelling that will make Palm Beach come to life on screen.

The series is set to release on Apple TV+ on March 20, 2024.