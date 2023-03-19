Wonder woman 3: Why was it cancelled, explained 

Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes of all time. Created by writer William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter, Wonder Woman first debuted in 1941 as a DC Comics superhero.

But it wasn't until Patty Jenkins' 2017 film "Wonder Woman" that she reached an even bigger audience of fans.

Two years later, another sequel was released in theaters and was met with widespread acclaim. With Gal Gadot as the titular hero, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, the film was a success and left fans wanting more.

Fans were eagerly anticipating the continuation of Princess Diana's story, thrilled by her strength, determination, and courage, and inspired by her heroic acts. However, news of the cancelation of the next sequel, as reported by director Patty Jenkins, was received with deep sorrow by fans around the world.

Is Wonder Woman 3 canceled?

On December 14, 2022, Patty Jenkins, the acclaimed director of the movie, issued a statement regarding the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 by Warner Bros. which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter during the first week of December 2022. The news left many of her devoted fans shocked and saddened.

Jenkins made her own announcement to explain things more clearly. She said the project was canceled because the DC Universe was changing how they did things.

In her statement, Jenkins expressed her deep appreciation for the enthusiasm and support of the fans and acknowledged the disappointment generated by the unfortunate cancelation. She also revealed her own deep personal disappointment at not being able to finish the story with her team of collaborators.

Jenkins explained that Warner Bros. might be going through a lot of changes with its merger with Discovery, which meant restructuring and reducing production and forming DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge.

Future of Wonder Woman in DCEU

Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian warrior. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Wonder Woman has become one of the most beloved and iconic characters in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Since her first appearance in the movie "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice," Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian warrior has captivated audiences around the world.

In comics, she has often taken younger heroes under her wing. With the introduction of new characters like Batgirl and Supergirl into DCEU, it's possible that she could take on a similar role in future films. This would allow the character to continue to grow and evolve, while also giving her a new sense of purpose within the larger superhero universe.

Another potential direction for her in DCEU is to explore her relationships with other characters. While previous films have focused primarily on her as a standalone hero, there is plenty of material in the comics to suggest that she has close ties to other members of the Justice League.

Poll : 0 votes