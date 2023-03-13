Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Comparing it to the original

The 2017 Justice League film directed by Zack Snyder was a highly anticipated movie, especially since it was the first time DC’s iconic superheroes graced the big screen together. With an all-star cast, the film was filled with action, adventure, and a few laughs along the way. However, due to some creative differences, the theatrical version was not what Zack Snyder originally envisioned.

At first glance, the two versions of Justice League appear to be the same movie, but a closer look reveals several differences. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a much more faithful adaptation of the original comic book story. It is a darker and more intense take on the classic superhero story, with a much more fleshed-out plot and characters.

Following a long campaign by fans and Snyder himself, Zack Snyder’s re-edited version was recently released, giving fans a chance to see the director’s original vision.

Justice League vs Zack Snyder's Justice League: An overview and comparison

The original 2017 Justice League was heavily criticized by fans and critics alike and was a major box-office disappointment.

The original Justice League was also directed by Zack Snyder, more like a co-director. In May 2017, following the tragic death of his daughter, director Zack Snyder stepped down from post-production duties while Joss Whedon took over. The film was criticized for its over-the-top CGI and lack of realism, while the re-edit has much more realistic visuals, with a much more cinematic feel.

Snyder was then brought back to finish his vision for the film, which has been released as a four-hour-long miniseries on HBO Max. The biggest difference between the two versions of the film is the tone. The original film was a much lighter, more upbeat film than the re-edit, with the focus being on the team of superheroes working together to save the world.

The tone of the new version is much more somber and serious. (Image via DC)

The re-edit is much darker, focusing on the characters' individual storylines and struggles. The tone of the new version is much more somber and serious, with a much greater emphasis on the character's backstories and motivations.

While the original Justice League was criticized for its rushed narrative and lack of character development and filled with high-octane action sequences, the re-editing is much more focused on the individual storylines and motivations of the characters. The re-edits are also much improved and have a much more subdued and realistic approach to the action.

Overall, special effects are also much improved, with the re-edit featuring far more detailed and realistic effects than the original.

What made Zack Snyder’s Justice League successful?

Zack Snyder's newer version was a resounding success, and for many good reasons. The extended runtime of four hours was a major draw for fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as it allowed for a much deeper exploration of the characters and plot. The film featured a darker tone and more mature themes, something that many viewers had been lacking in the original theatrical version.

Snyder's presence himself was an undeniable draw for fans, and after Snyder stepped away from the original film due to a family tragedy, it was exciting for fans to see his vision for the film realized in its entirety.

The visuals of the film's atmosphere gave it a unique feel that fans had not seen before. (Image via DC)

The extended runtime also allowed for the inclusion of many important details and subplots that had been left out of the theatrical version. For example, Superman's return was given more screen time and was further fleshed out with his relationship with Lois Lane.

Snyder is known for his distinct visuals and dark color palette, and this was on full display in the re-edited version. The visuals added to the film's atmosphere and gave it a unique feel that fans had not seen before. The effects were gorgeous, and the action sequences were thrilling and incredibly well-choreographed.

