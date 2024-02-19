Tom Brady takes a shot at Jets fans as Patriots' Apple TV documentary 'The Dynasty' premieres

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' dynasty run is unlike anything ever seen in the NFL. Their run of dominance throughout the 2000s also frustrated fans of the other 31 NFL teams.

Apple TV+ recently premiered a new documentary called "The Dynasty: New England Patriots." Brady is in the documentary and talks about his tenure with the team. He shared a short clip of the documentary on his Instagram stories and trolled his former rival, the New York Jets.

"You're gonna love this! Unless you're a Jets fan!" Brady wrote on his IG post.

New York Jets fans aren't going to be excited about the new Patriots documentary.

In the clip, Brady is talking about Week 2 of the 2001 NFL season when he took over for former start Drew Bledsoe. Brady and the Pats were playing against the New York Jets. And although they didn't pull off the win, it was just the first of many meetings between the two teams.

The ten-part documentary released the first two episodes on Friday. Fans will then get two more episodes released every Friday, with the conclusion on March 15.

Tom Brady reveals he had no intentions of re-signing with Patriots in 2020

The rumors of Tom Brady possibly leaving New England in early 2020 didn't seem accurate. Then, in March 2020, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era to a close.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now sharing insight into his decision-making process. Brady stated that he never had any intentions of staying with the New England Patriots when his contract ended after the 2019 NFL season.

"Me and Coach Belichick," Brady said in 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots', "we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together. But I wasn't going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn't going to sign up for more of it."

"I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year. I knew that our time was coming to an end."

Brady made it abundantly clear that the relationship between him and Belichick had become so strained they could no longer work together.