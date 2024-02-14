Even the most successful relationships come to an end at some point, and the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick duo did. After two decades and six championships, the two parted ways, and now neither are with the team or even technically in the league.

As to what drove this split, there are a number of things that likely contributed. However, in the new Apple TV documentary on those teams, Brady said something very interesting.

As per the Athletic's Chad Graff, Brady intimated that there may have been something with his head coach that was partly responsible for his eventual exit:

“Me and coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together. But I wasn’t going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

It looks like no matter what, that season would have been the final one for the legendary duo.

Why Tom Brady might have left Bill Belichick

Everyone saw what happened to the New England Patriots after Tom Brady left. Many assumed it was as simple as the loss of the QB and he was the reason for their dynasty, but it's not as simple as that.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick eventually parted ways

The roster was bad, and it has remained bad since he left. Brady jumped ship, while Bill Belichick went down with it. The Athletic writer Chad Graff described Brady when he answered the questions above.

He had his legs crossed, trying to express just how bad things had gotten. Brady wasn't offered the two-year, $50 million contract he had wanted. He would likely have stayed if he had, according to the reporting of the time.

However, this new documentary might shed some light and say otherwise. Belichick is not an easy person to play for, and it may have eventually soured once the Super Bowl success wasn't readily available.

It is also worth noting that Brady has often gone to bat for Belichick since he left, even going so far as to say he's shocked that the head coach didn't get a new job this cycle.