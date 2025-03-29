The shocking true story behind Lifetime's Fit for Murder, explored

Lifetime's Fit for Murder, based on real-life events, is set to premiere this Sunday, March 30, 2025. Starring Tory Trowbridge, Brock Yurich, and Paris Smith in the lead roles, the film follows the lives of fitness celebrities Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, whose story took a dark turn when they hired a young female assistant who was later found brutally murdered.

Ad

Craig Titus, a former professional bodybuilder, was convicted of murdering his 28-year-old assistant, Melissa James. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and arson in connection with her death on December 14, 2005, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He received a sentence of 21 to 55 years in prison in 2008. James had worked as a personal assistant to Titus and his wife, Kelly Ryan. Fit for Murder explores the details of the case.

What is the real story behind Fit for Murder?

On the morning of December 14, 2005, a 911 call reported a burning car outside Las Vegas. When emergency responders arrived, they found the charred body of a woman in the trunk with her head completely covered with duct tape. The body was sent for an autopsy.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The car, a red 2003 Jaguar, was registered to 33-year-old Kelly Ryan. However, Kelly was alive, as was her husband, Craig Michael Titus. Ryan was a fitness competitor, while Titus was a top-tier bodybuilding professional.

Ryan told police she believed their 28-year-old live-in assistant, Melissa James, had taken the car. The couple hadn't reported it missing, hoping she would come back with it. They also alleged that James was using drugs and stealing from them.

Ad

The autopsy report later revealed that the victim had died before the car fire. A fabric ligature was found around her neck, which was certainly enough to strangle a person. Moreover, dangerous amounts of morphine were found in the victim's system. The cause of death was ruled as strangulation or overdose. The victim was identified as Melissa James, the couple's assistant. Lifetime's Fit for Murder explores in detail what happened to James.

Ad

Who was Melissa James, and what happened to her? Details explored in Fit for Murder

Melissa James grew up in Panama City, Florida. In 2001, she met Craig Titus at a Florida bodybuilding competition, where he offered her a job. She moved to Vegas to work for him and helped run the couple’s retail store. However, by 2005, James was ready to resign and go home. When her mother went to the airport on December 14, 2005, to pick her up, James never showed up. Worried, she reported her daughter missing.

Ad

Further investigations into the case revealed s*xually charged text messages on James’ phone, suggesting she may have been having an affair with Titus. This led authorities to dig deeper into Titus' background, where they found he had a criminal record of dealing steroids.

Ad

A breakthrough came on December 17, 2005, when Amanda, a bodybuilder and friend of Ryan, reached out to investigators. She revealed that Kelly told her that Craig had found Melissa dead from an overdose, and fearing it would crush their careers, Craig arranged for the body to be taken away.

Titus’ cell phone records linked Anthony Gross to the case. Gross told investigators that he met Titus and Ryan at a gas station to fill gas cans, and Titus put a gallon of gas into the Jaguar and lit it on fire before going away in Gross’ truck. On December 21, 2005, investigators raided the home of Titus and Ryan, but they had already fled.

Ad

Another big piece of evidence came from a female friend of Ryan’s, who said she was with Titus and Ryan the night before the body was found. She claimed that Ryan told her about a fight with James, during which James had threatened her with a taser. The friend also stated that Titus admitted to body-slamming Melissa and choking her. There was ample evidence to convict Titus for the murder of Melissa James, and he was caught on December 23, 2005.

Ad

In May 2006, Craig Titus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 to 55 years in prison. Kelly Ryan, who pleaded guilty to arson, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 3 to 13 years in prison. However, she was paroled in 2017. Fit for Murder explores this whole case in detail.

Fit for Murder premieres this Sunday on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback