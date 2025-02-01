Murder in Nashville on Lifetime: Full list of cast

Murder in Nashville is a Lifetime TV movie set to premiere on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET, with streaming available the following day. Directed by Patricia Frontain and written by Ashley O’Neil, the film follows Eden Perry, who moves to Nashville and quickly becomes involved in a relationship with Jax Callahan, the son of a powerful figure in the country music industry.

Patricia Frontain, who previously directed Twisted Sister, Surviving the Sleepover, and Trapped in the Rockies for Lifetime, leads the 2025 project. The movie is produced by Goodflix along with Kris Black, Jacob Horn, and A.J. Kelly, with music by Patrick Dimitri and cinematography by John Sweeney. It has been filmed in Nashville, Tennessee.

The cast includes Corbin Timbrook as Burt Callahan, Nick Puya as Jax Callahan, Trisha Nguyen Owen as Alexa, Alex Bowling as Savannah, Kate Dailey as Lily Callahan, and Ellen B. Williams as Victoria Callahan among many others.

Murder in Nashville: Cast and Characters

1) Sarah Zanotti as Eden Perry

Murder in Nashville follows Eden Perry, a woman who moves to Nashville and finds herself in a relationship with Jax, the son of a wealthy figure in the country music scene. As their relationship develops, a series of mysterious deaths and long-buried family secrets begin to surface, complicating her new life.

Sarah Zanotti, who plays Eden, is an actor, screenwriter, and musician. She is best known for her roles in The Unraveling (2023), Faye (2021), and Rattled (2020). In addition to acting, she co-founded AZIF Productions, a company focused on creating original content.

Beyond film, Zanotti is also a musician. She pursued a degree in songwriting at Berklee College of Music in Boston, later moving to Los Angeles before settling in Nashville. Her discography includes Love Lies to Me (2018), The Four of Us (2018), and Sobering (2024).

While promoting Murder in Nashville, Zanotti shared on Instagram on January 28, 2025, that she had a great experience making the movie, expressing gratitude to the cast and crew. She also mentioned performing her stunts and enjoying three weeks of filming in her hometown.

"I had such a good time making this movie. Thank you to everyone involved , I made new friends, did my own stunts lol, and got to do what I love for 3 weeks in my own city"

2) Nick Puya as Jax Callahan

In Murder in Nashville, Jax Callahan is the son of a prominent personality in the country music industry. When Eden Perry moves to Nashville, he is drawn to her, and their relationship quickly intensifies.

Nick Puya, who portrays Jax, is an American actor born on October 11, 1994, in South Florida. He is of Italian descent, with family roots in Naples and Calabria. He started his acting career at 19.

His filmography includes The Critic, which premiered at the Dances With Films festival, Wreck of Echo 10-4, Trapped in the Rocky Mountains (2024), and Billionaire’s Baby, an adaptation of a novel. Puya has also appeared in TV series like Ballers and Power.

3) Corbin Timbrook as Burt Callahan

Murder in Nashville introduces Burt Callahan, a powerful and rich figure in the country music industry scene in Nashville and the father of Jax Callahan. Corbin Timbrook is an actor, director, and producer with over four decades of experience in film, television, and theater.

His acting credits include The Glass Shield (1994), Ski Patrol (1990), and Ed Gein: The Butcher of Plainfield (2007), along with appearances in television series such as Renegade (1992) and Coach (1989).

Beyond acting, Timbrook has directed films like A Crack in the Floor (2001), Blood Ranch (2006), and Stepmom from Hell (2024). He has also produced projects such as Escape Room (2017) and A Holiday Heist (2011).

Throughout his career, Timbrook has been recognized at various film festivals, winning awards for Best Feature Film, Best Sci-Fi Feature, Best Arizona Film, and Best Horror Feature.

Other cast and characters of Murder in Nashville

In addition to the main cast, the movie features a lineup of supporting characters.

Trisha Nguyen Owen as Alexa

Alex Bowling as Savannah

Kate Dailey as Lily Callahan

Ellen B. Williams as Victoria Callahan

Allen C. Shepherd Sr. as Detective Ryan

Diane D. Carter as Charlotte

Christopher St. Mary as Lionel

Murder in Nashville: Streaming details explored

Murder in Nashville premieres on Lifetime on February 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET and 7 PM CT, with streaming available the next day. In the U.S., viewers can watch via cable providers or subscribe to Lifetime Movie Club for $3.99/month or $39.99/year. International availability varies, with some regions accessing Lifetime through local cable providers or streaming services.

If unavailable, viewers can check platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, or Vudu for digital rental or purchase.

