Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story on Lifetime- Full list of cast

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story is a new movie on Lifetime that explores the story of a singer and actor Lisa Velez, who rose to fame with the 80s hit group Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam. The movie explores how the 15-year-old Puerto Rican girl from Hell’s Kitchen went on to influence artists like Selena Quintanilla and Jennifer Lopez and inspire girls growing up in the 80s and 90s to have big dreams and reach out to fulfill them.

Velez had her own struggles in the industry growing up as she had to endure sexism and racism and hid her breast cancer diagnosis to become the first Latina artist to hit multiple music Billboard charts.

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story explores her story in detail and is executive produced by Velez herself who also stars in the movie alongside Jearnest Corchado.

The cast list of Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story explored

Here is the full cast list of the upcoming Lifetime movie.

1. Lisa Velez as Lisa's mother

Considered one of the greatest Latin Hip Hop/Freestyle/Pop Divas of the 1980s music scene, Lisa Velez, popularly known as Lisa Lisa of the 80's supergroup Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, is a music legend.

Lisa made her breakthrough with hits such as I Wonder If I Take You Home, Can You Feel The Beat and All Cried Out, which helped launch the underground genre of "Freestyle Music" into the mainstream. Lisa Lisa paved the way for an entire generation of Latino-American artists who followed in her footsteps, like Selena, J-Lo, and Cardi B.

After making her mark in the music industry, Lisa shifted to acting with her role as a mother on Nickelodeon's TV series Taina. She also made appearances on NBC's Law and Order SVU. Lisa has collaborated with A&E Lifetime to executive produce her very first biopic, Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story, which is named after one of her hit songs. In this Lifetime movie, she stars as Lisa's mother.

2. Jearnest Corchado as Lisa Lisa

Jearnest Corchado is an actor, producer, and singer-songwriter of Latino heritage who is best known for her works in Sneakerheads (2020), Little America (2020) and The Blacklist (2013). She plays the lead role of Lisa Lisa on Lifetime's Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story. Lisa Lisa was a popular pop star icon from the '80s who paved the way for Latin American artists in the pop and hip-hop music scene.

Corchado plays Lisa in her early years as she made her entry and breakthrough in the industry where she encountered obstacles like racism and sexism. But that did not stop her from rising and reaching for the stars.

Bre-Z as Toni Ménage

Calesha "Bre-Z" Murray is an American actor and rapper from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, who is best known for her roles as Tamia "Coop" Cooper in the actor drama series All American and as Freda Gatz in Empire. She plays the role of Toni in Lifetime's Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story.

Toni Ménage is a NYC radio personality who was also a backup singer for Velez. They were also best friends and Toni Ménage's unwavering support helped Lisa learn to take control of her professional and personal life and flourish and rise to new heights of success.

Others in supporting roles in Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story

Joining the three lead cast members are the following actors:

Matt Borlenghi as Barry Conner

Maurice P. Kerry as Toni's father

Ian Lyons as an oncologist

Angie Martinez as Nurse Rodriguez

Alijah Kai as Brit

Eric Diaz as Jellybean

Giovanni Cristoff as Javi

Jack Lafferty as Cutty Mac

Kelly Walling as Mindy

Bryan Arion as Eladio

Isaias Alexander Miranda as Spanador

Omari Elmakki as Guy

Catch Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story on Lifetime this February 1, 2025.

