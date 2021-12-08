'The Housewives of the North Pole' cast list: Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt, and other stars in Peacock's holiday film

This Christmas meet the Christmas Queens of Vermont in The Housewives of the North Pole. The holiday movie explores the story of two best friends, Trisha and Diana, who have a record of winning the Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years in a town called North Pole in Vermont. They are planning on a tenth when an argument starts that breaks apart the duo who are now at loggerheads with each other. The entire town gets drawn into their feud and a writer sees this as an opportunity to turn it into an expose titled The Housewives of the North Pole, which would jumpstart her career.

The Housewives of the North Pole is set to drop on Peacock on December 3, 2021. Here is a look at the cast list of the upcoming Christmas movie.

The Housewives of the North Pole cast list

Kyle Richards as Trish

One of the Christmas Queens of Vermont, Trish is played by Kyle Richards. Richards is famous for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She began her career onscreen as a child actress and has appeared in the original Halloween film. She also starred in films like The Watcher in the Woods, Little House on the Prairie and Down to Earth.

Besty Brandt as Diana

Betsy Brandt plays the role of Diana in The Housewives of the North Pole. She is Trish's best friend with whom she has a falling out. Brandt is widely recognized for her role as Marie Schrader on AMC's Breaking Bad. Apart from that, she has also appeared in The Michael J. Fox Show, Masters of S*x, Parenthood and Life in Pieces. She is most recently seen starring in Hulu's Love, Victor.

Kyle Selig as Jake

Jake is Diana's son in The Housewives of the North Pole and is played by Kyle Selig. Selig is an American actor, dancer, and singer who is known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the 2018 musical, Mean Girls. Selig also rejoined the Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon in February 2015.

Others in the cast of 'The Housewives of the North Pole'

The Housewives of the North Pole also stars Jearnest Corchado as Skye, Carlos Ponce as Paul, and Damon Dayoub as Nick.

Don't miss the new Christmas movie filled with glamor and laughter as well as some heavy drama. The Housewives of the North Pole will be available on Peacock on December 9, 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi