Where to watch 'The Housewives of the North Pole'? Release date, trailer, and more

For all the drama lovers out there, The Housewives of the North Pole is all set to drop this holiday season. Set in Vermont, North Pole, this new Christmas movie is packed with lots of laughter, cheer, and even a bikini-clad “snow woman”.

The Housewives of the North Pole stars Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt. The duo play best friends Trisha and Diana, who are also the local "Christmas Queens" of Vermont, North Pole, and have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years running. They are planning on a tenth when an argument starts and splits the two best friends apart.

The entire town becomes entangled in the feud between the two friends and their families. This attracts the attention of a writer who sees in this fight a story that could be turned into an expose titled The Housewives of the North Pole, which would jumpstart her career.

The Housewives of the North Pole will be dropping soon on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The Housewives of the North Pole will be available for streaming exclusively on Peacock. Sadly, there is no news as to if and when the title will drop on Netflix. As of now, a Peacock premium subscription will be needed to watch the movie. Peacock also hosts several popular shows and movies like Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Die Hard, and more.

Packed with glitz and glamor, along with a lot of comedy, drama, as well as budding new romance, you don't want to miss this trip to the North Pole with the Queens of Christmas of Vermont. Catch the upcoming movie The Housewives of the North Pole on Peacock on December 9.

Edited by Prem Deshpande