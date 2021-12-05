'The Claus Family 2': Release date, trailer, and more about the upcoming Christmas movie 

The Claus Family premiered on November 1, 2021, and was a hit with the audience who were ready to get into the festive mood with Christmas approaching. The good news is, The Claus Family 2 is not far behind.

After young Jules' father passed away, he lost his love for Christmas. However, one day, after stumbling upon a family secret, he teams up with Grandpa Noel to save Christmas. This was the premise of the first movie.

The Claus Family 2 carries forward Jules and Grandpa Noel's adventures.

Watch the trailer of 'The Claus Family 2' here

Jules Claus and Grandpa Noel are getting ready for the busiest time of the year again. Everything seems to be going according to plan until Jules receives a letter from a little girl with a very unexpected and heartwrenching present request. The Claus Family 2 follows the story of Jules trying to convince Grandpa Noel about the letter and how they finally manage to fulfill the special request.

Where and when will the sequel be available to watch?

According to IMDb, The Claus Family 2 began filming a long time ago even before the first part premiered on Netflix. Production for the sequel ended mid-October 2021.

The Claus Family 2 is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2021 and will be available exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform.

Who to expect in the movie?

Most of the original cast members from the first film will be featured in the sequel. The Claus Family 2 will star Mo Bakker as Jules Claus, Jan Decleir as Noel Claus, Bracha van Doesburgh as Mama/Suzanne, and Eva van der Gucht as Gunna.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Claus Family was a feel-good Christmas film, all about family and the spirit of Christmas. The comforting all's-well-that-ends-well storyline with the admittedly cliched Christmas plot is the perfect film to get into the holiday mood. Don't miss The Claus Family 2, sequel to the first Claus Family movie. If you haven't watched the first part, catch it on Netflix before the sequel releases.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee