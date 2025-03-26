7 fantasy shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Wolf King

Wolf King is an animated fantasy series based on the book Wereworld by Curtis Jobling. The show follows Drew Ferran (voiced by Ceallach Spellman), a 16-year-old boy who discovers he is a werewolf. He goes on a quest to fight the Lionlords and take back his rightful ancestral throne.

The show sets up a world of fantasy and pulls viewers in immediately. While it is marketed for children, even adults can take a lot away from it.

Wolf King is rumored to return for a second season. Fans are excited to see where Drew goes next in this adventure epic.

This article lists seven fantasy shows to watch if you enjoyed Wolf King.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

1) Castlevania (2017-2021)

A still from Castlevania season 4 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Trevor Belmont (voiced by Richard Armitage) is the only living member of a long line of monster hunters. When vampire Vlad Dracula Țepeș unleashes terror to avenge the wrongful death of his wife, Trevor and his friends (Magician Sypha Belnades and Dracula's son Alucard) must save the kingdom from absolute ruin.

Based on a Japanese video game of the same name by Konami, Castlevania is a fantasy lover's must-watch. The show borrows storylines and characters from different versions of the video game.

Wolf King fans will love the thematic similarities while enjoying a whole new world of action and adventure.

2) The Dragon Prince (2018-2024)

A still from The Dragon Prince (Image via YouTube/Netflix After School)

In The Dragon Prince's fictional Xavia, magic comes from the sun, moon, stars, earth, sky, and the ocean. However, when humans discover how to wield dark magic, they go to war with elves. Amidst this backdrop, an egg containing the dragon prince is stolen. Two human princes Callum and Ezran, join hands with Moonshadow Elf Rayla to protect the prince and bring peace to their lands.

Spanning four seasons, The Dragon Prince revolves around the classic good vs. evil conundrum. Fans of Wolf King will love the camaraderie and character-driven plotlines that this fantasy-adventure series is known for.

3) Trese (2021)

The titular character Alexanda Trese (Image via YouTube/Netflix Anime)

Trese is an animated fantasy mini-series set in the Philippines. Detective Alexanda Trese navigates Manila's dark underbelly and comes face-to-face with supernatural creatures that only existed in Philippine folklore. She must fight evil to maintain peace in the world.

Originally written by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo as a Filipino comic series, Trese explores the duality between folklore and the modern-day chaos of the Philippines.

Wolf King fans will love the expansive world-building in Trese, along with its anime-influenced art style.

4) Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Image via YouTube/Avatar Legends)

Avatar: The Last Airbender introduces viewers to the four elemental nations: earth, water, fire, and air. Fire Lord Sozin, the ruler of Fire Nation, launches a war against the other three factions, and it is up to 12-year-old Aang, the newest "Avatar" and the only one to control all four elements, to bring harmony to the world.

With its enchanting visuals, riveting storylines, and nuanced commentary on war and peace, Avatar: The Last Airbender is considered one of the best animated fantasy shows of all time.

Viewers who liked the fantastical elements in Wolf King will surely be enthralled by Aang's world.

5) Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)

Kipo and Wolf in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Image via YouTube/DreamWorksTV World)

In Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, a 23rd-century world, Las Vistas, is overrun by animal mutations ("Mutes"), forcing humans into underground burrows. Kipo, a 13-year-old, gets separated from her father after a spider-monkey Mute attack and must enlist the help of Wolf, Benson, his insect Dave, and a pig named Mandu to find her way back home.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is a young-adult fantasy series that fans of Wolf King will enjoy, thanks to its futuristic art aesthetic, interesting plot developments, and soundtrack.

6) The Owl House (2020-2023)

Luz Noceda in the Owl House (Image via YouTube/Disney Channel)

In The Owl House, 14-year-old Luz Noceda's world is turned upside down when she discovers a portal to the Demon Realm. Here, magic runs rampant, and fantastical creatures like the witch Eda and her demon housemate King exist. With no magical capabilities, Luz sets out to learn magic as Eda's apprentice.

The Owl House won the 2021 Peabody Awards for Children's & Youth Programming. Known for its inclusive storytelling and character development, the show is likely to make Wolf King fans full-time fantasy lovers.

7) Onyx Equinox (2020)

A still from Onyx Equinox (Image via YouTube/Crunchyroll)

In Onyx Equinox, Mictlantecuhtli, the Mexican god of the underworld, disrupts order, destroys worlds, and steals blood sacrifices from the other gods. Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec god of priesthood, vows revenge, but it all rests in the hands of Izel, a lowly human slave who lost his sister to the blood sacrifice.

Onyx Equinox is an expansive, intricate, and marvelous retelling of Mesoamerican mythological tales. Wolf King fans should check out the show for its original plot, dynamic world-building, and edge-of-the-seat twists.

Wolf King season 1 might be over, but fans can indulge in these fantasy shows and others, like Arcane, Demon Slayer, and more.

