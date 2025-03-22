Wolf King season 1 ending explained: Who betrays Drew in Wolf King?

Wolf King season 1, the animated fantasy-adventure series by Netflix, is based on the Wereworld novels by Curtis Jobling. The installment comprises eight episodes which premiered simultaneously on Thursday, March 20, 2025. It follows the life of Drew Ferran, a teenager who is the last living member in a long ancestral line of werewolves.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author's opinion and spoilers from Wolf King season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Born in the Highcliff to the werewolves King Wergar and Queen Amelie, Drew is originally named Willem and is heir to the throne of Westland. However, when his father gets killed by the werelion Leopold and his mother put under a spell, a maid named Tilly Ferran takes him in. She and her husband Mack rename him and raise him as their own, alongside their son Trent.

By the end of Wolf King season 1, Drew is betrayed by his foster brother Trent, who blames Drew for killing his mother. However, Drew is innocent and has been falsely accused of the crime by Lord Vanmorten, a wererat serving King Leopold. Unaware of the reality, Trent turns messenger for Leopold and sets off to warn his allies of the brewing rebellion.

Who saves Drew from King Leopold in Wolf King season 1?

Drew has been twice saved from being killed by King Leopold in Wolf King season 1. The first time is when he is a baby, he is saved by the royal maid Tilly who takes him in and raises him as her own. The second time is by her husband Mack when he realizes Drew is being framed for Tilly’s death.

While both Mack and Trent initially believe Drew to be responsible for the murder, Mack realizes the truth before Trent and plans to make amend. He disguises himself as the executioner when Drew is to be publicly drowned in a massive vat of molten silver. Calling upon King Leopold to execute Drew himself, Mack manages to hold him off long enough for the young werewolf to make his escape.

Much like Tilly, Mack meets his maker after saving Drew in Wolf King season 1. In the chaos following his escape, Drew realizes Vanmorten to be Tilly’s murderer, when he and Lord Vankaskan attempt to silence his mother Amelie. The realization freezes him, and Vanmorten attempts to do a clean job of it but Mack intervenes, sacrificing his life so that Drew and Amelie survive.

How is the hope for Wolf King rekindled?

Following King Wergar’s death in Wolf King season 1, the denizens of Westland are kept in darkness about his bloodline surviving in Drew, the last of the werewolf lords and the true heir to the throne. Drew’s true identity is hidden by her foster mother to keep him safe. His real mother Amelie, on the other hand, is kept under a spell under Leopold’s order, making her unable to divulge the information.

Ahead of Drew’s execution, his friends Hector and Whitley come up with a plan to break Amelie’s curse and manage to slip her some healing potion. It takes effect amid the chaos of Drew’s escape, and the Queen gets the opportunity to address the crowd. She tells them of Willem, aka Drew’s existence as the rightful ruler of Westland. As she escapes with Drew, the crowd is heard chanting, “Long live the Wolf.”

Wolf King season 1 is now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

