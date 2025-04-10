6 goth movies to watch if you liked Sleepy Hollow

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Sleepy Hollow is a gothic supernatural movie, based on Washington Irving’s short story. The movie is about a police constable, Ichabod Crane (Depp), who is sent from New York City to the village of Sleepy Hollow. He must investigate a series of murders in the village, which is beset by the lore of a headless horseman.

Ad

The movie was a critical and commercial success. Noted for its atmosphere of dark fantasy and the supernatural, with chilling visual effects, the movie is an iconic gothic movie. Viewers who enjoyed watching such gothic films can check out the list below, which has some similar movies.

Crimson Peak, The Pale Blue Eye, and other gothic movies like Sleepy Hollow

1) Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Prime Video)

Ad

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Bram Stoker, this gothic horror movie is directed by Francis Ford Coppola and stars Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, and others. The movie is set in 19th century England and Romania and focusses on the vampire (Oldman), who falls in love with Mina (Ryder), who is the fiancée of his solicitor, Jonathan (Reeves).

Ad

However, the vampire soon starts terrorizing people who are close to Mina and professor Abraham (Hopkins) has to be brought to end his reign of terror. The movie was a critical and commercial success and is an iconic gothic movie. While its premise is different than Sleepy Hollow, it has the same gothic settings and a touch of the supernatural.

2) Crimson Peak (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, and others, this gothic romance and supernatural movie is set in Victorian England. The movie is about an aspiring author a new bride (Mia), who marries a charming and mysterious man (Tom), and moves to his estate, where he lives with his sister.

Ad

However, her happy married life is soon punctured by ghostly visions that she sees in her new home. Determined to find out the truth, she is met with dark secrets about the gothic mansion and her husband and his sister. Like Sleepy Hollow, the movie is set amidst a gothic landscape and has elements of the supernatural. Visually beautiful, the movie is a must-watch.

3) The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, and others, this gothic mystery thriller movie is directed by Scott Cooper and is the perfect watch for all those who like watching Sleepy Hollow. Both movies have a gothic setting and revolve around an investigator who must investigate a series of killings.

Ad

The Christian Bale movie is set in 1800s New York and focuses on detective Augustus (Bale), who investigates murders with the aid of Edgar Allan Poe, who is a military cadet. While the movie received mixed reviews, it is the most similar movie to Sleepy Hollow and both movies offer plenty of gothic thrills and suspense.

4) Nosferatu (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Robert Eggers and based on the 1922 movie and inspired by the novel by Bram Stoker, this gothic horror movie stars Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, Bill Skarsgard, and others. The movie is set in the 1800s and revolves around a young woman called Ellen (Lily), who is beset by a supernatural creature.

Ad

Even after her marriage, Ellen is tormented by the supernatural creature and soon becomes lost under the power of the evil force. The movie garnered a lot of hype and was a critical and commercial success. Like Sleepy Hollow, the movie is heavily gothic and deals with the supernatural. Though the premise of both movies is different.

5) Interview with the Vampire (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and others and directed by Neil Jordan, this gothic horror movie is based on the novel by Anne Rice and focusses on Lestat and Louis, Cruise and Pitt respectively, whereby, Louis is transformed into a vampire by Lestat in the 1700s and the two then turn a young girl called Claudia into a vampire as well.

Ad

The movie then shifts to the present-day period and showcases Louis telling his story to a reporter from San Francisco. The movie is critically and commercially acclaimed and like Sleepy Hollow, the movie’s entire atmosphere is gothic and supernatural and both films have plenty of suspense and dark fantasy.

6) Corpse Bride (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton and featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, this stop-motion animated and fantasy musical movie is set in the Victorian era. The movie is about Emily (Helena) and Victor (Depp). While Victor is a shy and young man, he practices his wedding vows near the grave of a deceased woman and accidentally brings her to life.

Ad

Trouble ensues when Emily, the dead woman, latches herself onto Victor and firmly believes that the two are now married. The movie is based on Jewish folklore and is a heavily gothic movie. Filled with rich cinematography and dark fantasy, the movie is similar to Sleepy Hollow because of the tropes of the gothic genre. Both movies are by Tim Burton, which makes them stylistically alike.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and select the movie that they would like to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More