Gunslingers: Full list of cast explored

Gunslingers in a western action film written and directed by Brian Skiba. The film, produced by Skiba, Randall Batinkoff, Laurie Love, and Scott Reed, is set to be released in limited theatres across the United States on April 11, 2025.
The film is set in a town where most of the residents are outlaws and wanted men. Thomas Keller, who is wanted for the murder of Jess Rockefeller in New York State, becomes the constant target of bounty hunters, leading to action, brutality, and lightning-fast gunslinging.
The film will be available on video-on-demand on the same day as its theatrical release. A trailer was released on March 5, 2025, showing its lead actors, Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, and Heather Graham, in action. The supporting cast includes Scarlet Rose Stallone, Randall Batinkoff, Tzi Ma, and Costas Mandylor.
The main cast of Gunslingers
Nicolas Cage as Ben
The Academy Award-winner, Nicolas Cage, is known for experimenting with his projects. He is playing Ben in the film, who, from the trailer, appears to be an ace shooter, fighting multiple men at once.
Cage began his career in the early 80s with films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Valley Girl. He won an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas in 1995. His other popular projects include the National Treasure film series, The Family Man, The Wicker Man, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Face/Off.
Stephen Dorff as Thomas Keller
Stephen Dorff is playing the role of Thomas Keller in Gunslingers, a man wanted by many dangerous people who seek the bounty on his head. Dorff started his career as a child actor and soon found fame for portraying Deacon Frost in the 1998 film Blade.
After being part of successful films like Public Enemies, Immortals, and Somewhere, he also achieved success on TV with the third season of True Detective.
Heather Graham as Val
Heather Graham is Val in the film. However, not much has been revealed about her character. From the trailer, it appears that she is a mother and is looking for Thomas Keller, like many others.
Graham has been a part of the showbiz industry for over 40 years. She began her film career with the 1988 film Licence to Drive and went on to become part of projects such as Boogie Nights, The Hangover series, Scrubs, Californication, and Half Magic.
The additional cast of Gunslingers
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- Scarlet Rose Stallone as Bella
- Tzi Ma as Lin
- Jeremy Kent Jackson as Robert Keller
- Costas Mandylor as Jericho
- Cooper Barnes as Levi
- Bre Blair as Mary
- Laurie Love as Thalia
- Ava Monroe Tadross as Grace
- Randall Batinkoff
- William McNamara
- Mohamed Karim
- Forrest Wilder
- Forrie J. Smith
- Eric Mabius
- Mitchell Hoog as Jesse
What is Gunslingers about?
Gunslingers is a traditional Western film that tells the tale of survival and the fight for justice. It features plenty of thrilling moments, dramatic twists, and old-school gunslinging action. Here's the official synopsis:
"When the most wanted man in America surfaces in a small Kentucky town, his violent history -- and a blood-thirsty mob seeking vengeance and a king's ransom -- soon follow."
It continues:
"As brothers face off against one another and bullets tear the town to shreds, this lightning-fast gunslinger makes his enemies pay the ultimate price for their greed. Academy Award Winner Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, and Heather Graham star in an action-packed Western thriller about true justice in the wild west."
