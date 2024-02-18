The Family Stallone Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Streaming details and more

The Family Stallone is returning for a second season on Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The popular reality show will mark the comeback of main characters Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Following the success of its predecessor season, which debuted on May 17, 2023, and became one of the highest-rated original reality series on Paramount+.

Now, the official synopsis of season 2 reads:

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad.”

In this newest season, viewers will witness the Stallones bidding farewell to Hollywood after nearly four decades spent in Los Angeles.

The Family Stallone season 2 release date

In preparation for the season 2 premiere on Paramount+, MTV has initiated reruns of the entire first season. Starting February 7, 2024, the channel has begun dropping four episodes of season 1 each week. The first two episodes from season 2 will be released on Paramount+ on February 21 and 22.

In the newest season, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia and Sistine are pursuing their aspirations in New York. Meanwhile, Scarlet embarks on her college journey alongside a new love in Miami. With their daughters away, the famous Hollywood actor and his wife embark on a fresh chapter in Palm Beach.

The Family Stallone season 2 chronicles the life-changing trip of the famous family to Italy, where they explore their family history and make plenty of memories.

The Family Stallone season 2 cast

Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone

The 76-year-old actor and filmmaker, known for his iconic roles in action-packed films like Rocky and Rambo, has garnered a strong fan base for his macho persona. On the contrary, the reality series offers viewers a glimpse of Sylvester Stallone’s softer and more affectionate side as a family man.

Jennifer Flavin

Jennifer, aged 54, is the third wife of Sylvester Stallone and the mother of their three daughters. Their marriage hit a rocky curve in August 2022, when they filed for divorce but reconciled in September of the same year. Besides The Family Stallone, Jennifer has been a part of multiple reality TV series, including Good Day Live and American Gladiator.

Sophia Rose Stallone

Sophia, the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone, is 26 years old. She is currently carving her path as a social media influencer and model. Sophia has a degree in communications and a minor in entrepreneurship and film from the University of South California, graduating in 2019.

Sistine Rose Stallone

Sistine, the second daughter of Sylvester Stallone, is a 24-year-old actor and model. She has taken up a few acting gigs, including in Bruce Willis and Megan Fox's movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and has also walked the runway for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

Scarlet Rose Stallone

Scarlet, the youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone, is just 20 years old but has already appeared in several films, including Reach Me and Tulsa King. She studied at St. Paul the Apostle School in Westwood, Los Angeles, and graduated from high school in 2021.

In season 2, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet are on a quest to find romance in their lives, despite objections from their father, who has used intimidation tactics before to spoil their dates.

Fans can anticipate the release of The Family Stallone season 2 on Wednesday, February 21 on Paramount+.