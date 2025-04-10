7 best Jack Black comedies to watch if you loved him in A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black stars in Minecraft Movie, a 2025 American fantasy adventure comedy based on Mojang Studios' 2011 video game. Written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and others, it features Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

Ad

The story follows four unlikely heroes transported into a blocky world who must find their way home with help from a skilled builder named Steve.

A struggling salesman discovers artifacts that open a portal to the blocky Overworld. Years later, a former gaming champ and new players accidentally reopen it, launching a quest through strange realms. To stop a rising evil threatening both worlds, they must learn to craft, survive, and fight together.

Ad

Trending

If viewers loved Jack Black in The Minecraft Movie for his goofiness, then the following are seven of his top comedies with his unique combination of laughter and zesty charisma.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

School of Rock and 6 other Jack Black comedies to watch if you loved him in A Minecraft Movie

1) School of Rock (2003)

Ad

Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a failed rocker who poses as a substitute teacher (Image via Prime Video)

School of Rock (2003) is a comedy directed by Richard Linklater, starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a failed rocker who poses as a substitute teacher at a Manhattan school.

Ad

Finding out that the students have musical ability, he secretly puts together a band to compete in the Battle of the Bands for prize money to use towards the payment of his rent. Along the way, the kids gain confidence, learn to express themselves, and find their voices through music, while Dewey finds unexpected purpose.

Jack Black radiates untamed passion and magnetic energy, transforming a slacker into an unlikely mentor who awakens the rebel in every kid.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

2) Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny is a comedy rock musical fantasy movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny is a comedy rock musical fantasy film based on the band Tenacious D. Starring, written by, and directed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the film presents a fictional origin story in which the duo sets out to find a magical guitar pick once used by Satan, said to grant legendary rock powers.

Ad

Along the way, their bond is tested, but they ultimately face off in an epic musical showdown with a powerful force that could change their fate forever.

Jack Black stars as "Jables" or "J.B." His performance is an outrageous, operatic ode to rock, blending absurdity and sincerity.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max

3) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji (Image via Apple TV+)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a 2017 fantasy adventure comedy directed by Jake Kasdan and a direct sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji. It transforms the classic Jumanji game into a video game found by four teenagers.

Ad

When they start playing, they are pulled into its virtual world, becoming adult avatars with unique strengths and weaknesses. To escape, they must complete a dangerous quest and help a long-trapped player.

Jack Black plays Bethany Walker, a vain high schooler turned into Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon, an older male scientist with low stamina. With gleeful precision, Black transforms teenage vanity into a hilarious showcase of comic timing.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

4) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Jack Black’s standout animated role is Po, the kung-fu Panda (Image via Apple TV+)

Kung Fu Panda 2 is an animated action-comedy film from 2011 and the sequel to the Kung Fu Panda series. The film was directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger. It stars Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, and the rest of the original cast, with Gary Oldman and Michelle Yeoh joining them.

Ad

The tale sends Po and the Furious Five to Gongmen City to thwart the evil plans of Lord Shen, a power-hungry peacock with a lethal new invention and a plan to conquer all of China.

In Kung Fu Panda 2, Jack Black voices Po, blending innocence with heartfelt emotion as the Dragon Warrior uncovers the truth about his past.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock

5) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Ad

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated comedy based on Nintendo’s classic game (Image via Apple TV+)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is an animated action-comedy inspired by Nintendo’s iconic video game series. Featuring a star-studded voice cast—Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and more—the film explores the origin story of Mario and Luigi.

Ad

The two plumber brothers are whisked away to a fantasy world where they get separated and are swept up in a war between the Mushroom Kingdom under Princess Peach and Bowser's invading army.

As Bowser, Jack Black is a theatrical powerhouse—part menacing, part over-the-top, and always stealing the scene with his voice performance.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix

6) Tropic Thunder (2008)

Tropic Thunder is a satirical action-comedy movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Tropic Thunder (2008) is a satirical action-comedy film that was written, directed by, and stars Ben Stiller. The film follows a group of self-absorbed actors—played by Stiller, Jack Black, and others—making a Vietnam War movie.

Ad

When their director unexpectedly dies in the jungle while trying to force realism, the actors of a war movie find themselves facing real danger, still convinced they’re just playing their roles.

Tropic Thunder parodies war films, method acting, and Hollywood clichés, with a star-studded cast including Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, and Nick Nolte.

Jack Black plays Jeff Portnoy, a crude comedy star battling addiction, satirizing actors like Eddie Murphy.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+

7) Orange County (2002)

Orange County is a comedy film (Image via Amazon)

Orange County (2002) is a coming-of-age comedy movie written by Mike White, starring Colin Hanks and Jack Black.

Ad

The film is based on Shaun Brumder, a teenager whose life is transformed after an individual loss makes him a writer. Inspired by a novel written by a Stanford professor, Shaun dreams of attending Stanford, working hard to improve his grades and test scores.

But a mistake in one transcript and the confusion due to his dysfunctional home endangers his future. With carefree energy, Black plays the wild, unfiltered older brother.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

The Minecraft Movie will be available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More