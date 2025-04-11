Apple TV+ finally announces Slow Horses season 5 return and it’s happening sooner than we thought

Apple TV+ released the first look at Slow Horses season 5, and as brief as the teaser was, it brought a welcome update for fans who are eagerly waiting for the show's next installment. The 95-second clip shared on the streamer's official social media accounts on Thursday, April 10, 2025, featured glimpses of all new titles that will be arriving on Apple TV+ in the summer of 2025.

Some of the titles teased in the clip include a heist movie starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney's Echo Valley, a new season for Platonic, and more. The preview also included a brief look at Slow Horses, seemingly confirming that season 5 of the show will arrive in the next couple of months, as per the release window announced in the clip.

While the video didn't reveal much about the upcoming Slow Horses season 5, it showed Gary Oldman returning as Jackson Lamb. The teaser comes over a year after the fifth season got its official confirmation in January 2024, mere days after the season 3 finale aired on the streamer.

Slow Horses season 5: What to know about the plot of the upcoming season

Slow Horses season 5 reportedly wrapped up filming sometime before September 2024, per the show's star Gary Oldman during his interview with Collider on September 16, 2024. And with the confirmed release window of the summer of 2025 from Apple TV+, fans wouldn't have to wait long for the next installment of the spy series.

Based on Mick Herron's novel series, Slow Horses follows the story of MI5 agents who committed career-ending mistakes. They navigate the espionage world right from the dumping ground department they were sent to work at after messing up. Season 5 will adapt Herron's fifth book in the series, London Rules, and is expected to bring the same drama, thrill, and comedy that the show is famous for.

The press release from Apple TV+ shared on January 2, 2024, alongside the confirmation of a new season for Slow Horses teased the plot line for season 5. It reads:

"Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected."

Who will be in Slow Horses season 5?

There is no confirmed cast list for the fifth season of Slow Horses yet, but as seen in the preview from Apple TV+, Gary Oldman will be reprising his role as Jackson Lamb. Another cast member who will be in the upcoming season is Hugo Weaving, who confirmed that he will return in season five to play Frank Harkness during the International Film Festival of India in Goa, per Collider.

Per the synopsis from Apple TV+'s press release, Christopher Chung will also be reprising his role as Roddy Ho, who will be a major focus in the upcoming season. Chung teased his character arc in season 5, telling Radio Times in an interview that was published on January 31, 2025:

"[In] season 5, he [Roddy Ho] becomes a little bit louder and a little bit more self-assured, even more so than he already is, but I think you'll be in for a bit of a surprise."

Samuel West's Peter Judd and James Callis' Claude Whelan are also expected to return in season 5, as seen in the teaser trailer that dropped at the end of the Slow Horses season 4 finale.

Stay tuned for more updates on Slow Horses season 5 and other upcoming shows as the year progresses.

