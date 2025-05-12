Watching Stephen Chbosky's film on Netflix actually made me feel like visiting the real Nonnas

On May 9, 2025, Netflix released Nonnas, a comedy-drama film written by Liz Maccie and directed by Stephen Chbosky. Starring Vince Vaughn (The Lost World: Jurassic Park and True Detective) as Joe Scaravella, the film traces the experiences of several of its characters as Joe brings together numerous grandmothers to work as chefs in his Italian restaurant.

The nonnas/grandmothers depicted in the film are not particularly easygoing, as they are constantly fighting each other. The degree of disagreement between them knows no bounds as it ranges from professional to personal. One grandmother criticizes another for being from Bologna, while another expresses disgust over the smell or appearance of someone's dish.

However, the chaos and sometimes the camaraderie between the grandmothers in the film make you want to be friends with them. Throughout the movie, irrespective of what happened, I felt that if I were in the radar of the grandmothers depicted, then I would never have a dull moment.

This feeling was followed by the realization that I would also get to taste a lot of items that they would prepare, and for a foodie like me, that would be an absolute blessing. What's more, Italian food happens to be one of my favorites, which means I will get to indulge myself in the best activity while being entertained all the time.

The grandmothers in Netflix's Nonnas are the real MVPs

Although Vince Vaughn's character is the first to be introduced in the film, the grandmothers are the real headliners of the narrative. Their culinary skills, coupled with their no-nonsense demeanor and direct approach, are what create the most memorable moments in the film.

Lorraine Bracco as Roberta, Talia Shire as Teresa, Brenda Vaccaro as Antonella, and Susan Sarandon as Gia are exceptional as the grandmother chefs. Every moment that they are present on the screen is filled with fun, and it left me with the feeling of "wish I was there."

I especially had this feeling when Roberta made capuzzella, and everyone remarked that it smelled and criticized it. The scene is hilarious in itself, but what makes it funnier is the visual of a severed lamb head with bulging eyes lying on a baking tray with a few limes around it.

At the heart of it, Netflix's Nonnas is really about chosen family

While on the surface, Nonnas seems like a story about a man bringing together several Italian grandmothers for his restaurant, at its core, it is about bonds formed outside of family. The grandmothers, irrespective of their differences with each other, are extremely affectionate towards Joe, who was the one who brought them together.

Throughout the Netflix film, several of the grandmothers working with him provide him solace from the recent passing of his mother. Not only that, they also give him life advice, ones that bring him peace and would be worthwhile in his life's journey.

While sometimes people don't feel an attachment towards their own family members, the grandmothers in Nonnas prove that meaningful relationships are not always the ones that are based on blood.

Besides the actors mentioned before, Nonnas also features Linda Cardellini, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Michael Rispoli, and Campbell Scott. They play the characters of Olivia, Bruno, Stella, Al, and Edward Durant, respectively.

