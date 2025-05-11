Which real-life restaurant inspired Netflix's Nonnas? Details explored

Nonnas, a new Netflix film, blends family, love, and cuisine in its story. In the film, Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) suffers the loss of his mother and grandmother (Nonna), which takes a heavy toll on him. Drawing from his fondness for his mother's and Nonna's cooking, he decides to open an Italian restaurant in their honor, with four Italian grandmothers as the chefs.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the film features numerous culinary challenges and bittersweet moments among the team, resulting in a movie rich with unique flavors. Joe's restaurant, Enoteca Maria, serves as the film's central focus, drawing from a unique, real-life inspiration.

The film is based on the real-life story of Joe Scaravella and his restaurant, Enoteca Maria. Also known as the 'Nonnas of the world,' the place hires grandmothers from around the world as chefs and features a specially curated global cuisine menu.

All about Enoteca Maria from Nonnas

"Nonnas" brings Joe's experience to the screen, with Vince Vaughn portraying Joe.

Joe, who was a transportation worker, faced tough times in his life when several family members passed away one after another. With grief and pain pushing him into a dark phase, Joe remembered his grandmother's and mother's cooking, which inspired him to start the restaurant, Enoteca Maria.

Enoteca Maria, also known as 'Nonnas of the world,' was established by Joe in 2007. Located at 27 Hyatt Street, Staten Island, New York, the 35-seat restaurant offers a global culinary experience made special by a grandmother's touch. Joe named the restaurant after his mother.

Netflix's Nonnas adapts Joe's story with Enoteca Maria and all the grandmothers who joined him on this special journey.

Grandmothers rule the kitchen at Enoteca Maria

Enoteca Maria, the restaurant featured in the latest film, stands out with its global menu of homemade-style dishes.

The grandmothers bring their traditional knowledge and recipes, which they learned from their ancestors, to the table at Enoteca Maria. The warmth and homely touch of grandmothers make Joe's restaurant stand apart.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Joe talks about the cultural and authentic culinary experiences these grandmother chefs bring to the restaurant and said:

" The grandmothers are taking what their mother taught them to make, what their grandmother taught them to make, and every time these ladies are in the kitchen, you have all of this culture coming out of their fingertips.”

Nonnas also features the characters of four Italian grandmothers inspired by the grandma chefs at Joe's restaurant to elaborate on their significance in the story.

How to visit Enoteca Maria

Visitors can experience global cuisines and grandmothers' special menu at Enoteca Maria, a restaurant located on Staten Island, New York. This 35-seat eatery is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Customers can choose from four seating slots at 12:30, 2:30, 5:30, and 7:30 PM. It is important to note that visitors must call the restaurant beforehand to confirm reservations.

Stream Nonnas on Netflix.

