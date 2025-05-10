Fact check: Is Stanley Tucci in Nonnas? Exploring Sopranos connection with the latest Netflix comedy

Nonnas is the latest comedy-drama film on Netflix, directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Liz Maccie. The film features Vince Vaughn and Jody Scaravella, who put everything on the line to open an authentic Italian restaurant in Staten Island, hiring an Italian grandmother instead of professional chefs to cook.

Though Stanley Tucci is not in the film, it features an ensemble cast that includes Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Joe Manganiello, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea De Matteo, and Michael Rispoli. Many cast members previously worked together in the superhit HBO series The Sopranos.

The film was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025, and is available to watch with a subscription.

Stanley Tucci is not part of Nonnas

As mentioned above, Stanley Tucci does not appear in any role in the film. However, the actor does have a strong connection to Italian cuisine. He had his own food and travel show on CNN, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, where he travels to different regions of the country, exploring their rich culture, tradition, and cuisine.

The show ran for two seasons and featured 14 episodes between February 14, 202,1, and October 30, 2022. A follow-up show, Tucci in Italy, will be released on National Geographic on May 18, 2025.

Nonnas features multiple actors from The Sopranos

Stephen Chbosky's heartwarming film is also strongly connected to the legendary HBO show The Sopranos. It features multiple actors from the show, including supporting actors Lorraine Bracco, Drea De Matteo, and Michael Rispoli.

One of the grandmothers, Roberta, is played by Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi in the show. Jennifer was a psychiatrist who treated Galdolfini's Tony Soprano. However, the nature of his work was a constant hindrance to her as she helped him get over his psychological issues and panic attacks.

Drea De Matteo played Adriana La Cerva, Christopher Moltisanti's drug-addled girlfriend in the show. In the film, she plays Joe's best friend's wife, Stella.

Michael Rispoli, a minor villain in Nonnas, also appeared in The Sopranos. Karen Giordano and Jimmy Samgula also have both projects to their credit. Two more actors from the show, Antoinette LaVecchia and David Borella, have lent additional voices to the film.

What is Nonnas about?

Nonnas is based on the true story of NYC restaurant owner Joe Scaravella. He opened Enoteca Maria, located at 27 Hyatt St, Staten Island, despite facing numerous problems. He had the idea of hiring real Italian grandmothers, who had the experience of generations of mothers before them, as the chefs in his restaurant.

He wanted to make people remember their childhood and family through food by serving the dishes that their mothers and grandmothers made for them. He realized his dream against all odds, and the film explores his journey with humor and sensitivity.

Here is the official synopsis by the streaming platform:

"After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas — grandmothers — as the chefs."

