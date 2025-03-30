7 best quotes from The Sopranos

The Sopranos (1999-2007) is an American crime drama show that follows the life of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mafia boss from New Jersey. Tony enlists psychiatric help when he undergoes mental health issues, balancing his complicated life of crime and chaotic family affairs.

The Sopranos deals with the complex nature of families, its good, bad, and ugly sides, and ultimately, its importance. The show features an ensemble cast starring Edie Falco as Carmela, Tony's wife, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow, their daughter, Tony Sirico as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, and others.

The show is loved by fans worldwide for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics, often laced with dark humor, and the performances from the ensemble cast. The Sopranos also explored socio-political themes at the turn of the millennium, making it an interesting piece of pop culture history.

Fans of the show love the iconic, quotable moments from its six-season run.

Memorable quotes from HBO's The Sopranos:

1) "I don’t care how close you are. In the end, your friends are gonna let you down. Family. They’re the only ones you can depend on." (Season 4, episode 13)

Tony Soprano in The Sopranos (Image via YouTube/Max)

Tony Soprano says:

"I don’t care how close you are. In the end, your friends are gonna let you down. Family. They’re the only ones you can depend on."

In the episode, Anthony "A.J" Soprano Jr. asks Tony why he has such a "low opinion on people", prompting Tony's response. It shows his true nature as someone who puts his family first, no matter how complicated their relationships are.

2) "You steer the ship the best way you know. Sometimes it's smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks. In the meantime, you find your pleasures where you can." (Season 3, episode 8)

Dominic Chianese as Junior Soprano (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Junior Soprano says:

"You steer the ship the best way you know. Sometimes it's smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks. In the meantime, you find your pleasures where you can."

Corrado "Junior" Soprano is the oldest in the Soprano clan and the antagonist in season 1. He takes over as the head of the DiMeo crime family but has to fight against Tony to retain the position. By the end of season 1, Tony becomes the head, and Junior is accepted back into the family, where he lives out the rest of his retirement days spewing words of wisdom.

Junior's steadfast opinions on leadership have led to some of the most iconic quotes from The Sopranos.

3) "People see what you allow them to see." (Season 6, episode 5)

Dr Jennifer Malfi in The Sopranos (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Dr Jennifer Melfi says:

"People see what you allow them to see."

Throughout the show, Tony Soprano visits psychiatrist Dr Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) to discuss his tumultuous time as the head of a crime family. She gives the fresh perspective he needs, often helping him navigate his morals as a mobster. Dr Melfi is a lens through which fans examine the Sopranos' world.

Her inclusion adds a new narrative layer to the show and appeals to the human side of a crime boss. In her complicated, oftentimes sexually charged dynamic with Tony, she provides gentle reminders that both he and the audience take to heart.

4) "More is lost by indecision than wrong decision." (Season 4, episode 13)

Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Carmel Soprano says:

"More is lost by indecision than wrong decision."

Tony's wife Carmela has had enough of his infidelity and decides to leave him in the season 4 finale of The Sopranos. The couple has an intense fight, and Carmela asks Tony to get out of the house. The quote refers to Carmela's hesitancy and embarrassment to do something about her husband's infidelity for years.

However, the couple gets back together in season 5 and works on their marriage.

5) "I was born, grew up, spent a few years in the army, couple more in the can, and here I am, half a wise guy, so what?" (Season 1, episode 8)

Tony Sirico as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri says:

"I was born, grew up, spent a few years in the army, couple more in the can, and here I am, half a wise guy, so what?"

Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri (Tony Sirico) is a loyal henchman to the DiMeo crime family. He is portrayed as a crazed ex-convict with severe paranoia. He has several iconic quotes in The Sopranos, like, "The boss of this family told you you're gonna be Santa Claus, you're Santa Claus."

In this episode, Paulie recounts having lived many lives and turning out as an unimportant worker for a mob family. It shows his need to gain Tony's approval and his ambition to climb the power ladder in the crime family. His insecurities lay masked in his flashy persona.

6) "But lately, I'm getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over." (Season 1, episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Tony says:

"But lately, I'm getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over."

A lot of Tony's iconic quotes come from his therapy sessions with Dr Melfi. In the pilot, he discusses becoming a new boss and fears that he missed out on all the good parts of his job.

The quote is sad but relatable to anyone, no matter what part of life they are in. It packs intense "FOMO" about life, career, and personal wins.

7) "Those who want respect, give respect." (Season 2, episode 12)

James Gandolfini as Tony Sopranos (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Tony Soprano says:

"Those who want respect, give respect."

Tony goes head-to-head with the aggressive dealer Richie Aprile, who wants a bigger cut of the business profits. Tensions are on the rise, with most of his capos arrested and the business crews needing immediate adjustments.

When Aprile's nephew Jackie Jr. intervenes to try and one-up Tony, Tony delivers this cold, intense line in a shockingly calm way. It is one of the show's most quotable moments.

Fans can watch all episodes of The Sopranos on HBO!

