20 popular TV Shows quotes that instantly makes you think of them

There are many factors why some TV shows make a bigger impact on viewers. From imaginative storytelling and exciting character development to special effects, the reasons may differ from title to title. But one thing that almost all popular TV shows have in common is clever dialogue. Usually, the lines that people remember the most are the ones that invoke strong emotional reactions.

Over the years, many TV show creators have been able to enthrall fans with well-written dialogue. But there are some TV shows in particular that are still known for their iconic lines. And truth be told, if any TV show quote is able to stay relevant, years after the final season, then the writers certainly deserve a pat on the back.

While there are many notable quotes that are popular among TV show addicts, this list shortlists the best 20 TV show quotes that will always remind viewers of the beloved characters who said them.

20 memorable quotes from popular TV shows that will never get old

1) "You...rang?" - The Addams Family (1964)

This show will appeal to fans of Wednesday (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

For a lot of young viewers, Wednesday (2022) would be their entry into The Addams Family world but older fans have a special place in their hearts for this classic black-and-white sitcom which aired between 1964-1966.

This TV show stars John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Jackie Coogan, Blossom Rock, Lisa Loring, Ken Weatherwax, and Ted Cassidy in the lead. Given that all the members of the family have their own unique quirks, each one delivers plenty of memorable lines during the span of two seasons and 64 episodes.

However, Cassidy's Lurch is able to stand out with his famous dialogue, "You...rang?". The stoic and sonorous delivery by the actor became so famous that the creators decided to give Lurch more dialogue, even though he was originally meant to be played as a mute character.

Where to watch: Episodes of The Addams Family can be viewed on YouTube, Apple TV+, and Roku.

2) "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!" - The Brady Bunch (1969)

This show is funny and heartwarming (Image via Official Facebook Page)

There are plenty of popular TV shows that are centered around a big family and one of the earliest ones that people still talk about today is The Brady Bunch which ran for five seasons and 117 episodes. Robert Reed, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight Mike Lookinland, Florence Henderson, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, and Susan Olsen star in this beloved TV show.

As the narrative focuses on the family dynamics of a blended family, it is not surprising that the viewers get to see a lot of petty clashes that are common between siblings. In one such incident, Plumb's Jan is feeling jealous of her sister, Marcia (McCormick), and ends up ranting to her parents which ends in "...Marcia, Marcia, Marcia."

Albeit silly, the rant is relatable on many levels, especially for viewers who grew up with siblings whose achievements seem to overshadow their own. Therefore, it is not surprising that fans still remember this particular TV show quote.

Where to watch: The Brady Bunch is available on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

3) "Live long and prosper" - Star Trek: The Original Series (1966)

This classic show will particularly appeal to Star Trek fans (Image via Official Website)

This TV show quote is one that Star Trek fans hold close to their heart. But it isn't just fans of the franchise who use it. Even people who aren't well acquainted with the USS Enterprise and its endearing crew have heard of this iconic line that has become ingrained in pop culture.

Containing three seasons and 79 episodes, Star Trek: The Original Series stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and more. As the crew of the USS Enterprise is on a mission to explore new worlds, every day comes with a new set of challenges.

While Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk is no stranger to delivering impactful one-liners, this particular TV show quote comes from First Officer and Science Officer Spock (Nimoy). Associated with the Vulcan salute, "Live long and prosper" made an impression on viewers because it symbolizes positivity and hope.

Where to watch: Star Trek: The Original Series can be streamed on Prime Video and Netflix.

4) "It's bigger on the inside" - Doctor Who (1963)

Different actors have played the role of the Doctor in this beloved TV show (Image via BBC)

When a TV show has been on the air for as long as Doctor Who, it is not surprising to find that people around the world are well-acquainted with its famous dialogues, irrespective of whether they are ardent fans or not. The series, original and reboot, contains 40 seasons with more than 800 episodes.

Many different actors have played the role of the Doctor over the years including Peter Davison, David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and more. Since the TARDIS can journey across time and space, the Doctor is always meeting new people and experiencing different situations.

But if there is one thing that ties all the characters and that is their fascination with the TARDIS. In fact, the quote, "It's bigger on the inside", which has been said by many characters in different episodes, has become a running gag that fans tend to look forward to.

Where to watch: Episodes of Doctor Who are available on Disney+ and Prime Video.

5) "Live, from New York, it's Saturday Night!" - Saturday Night Live (1975)

Saturday Night Live never fails to deliver the laughs (Image via NBC)

Live-sketch comedy TV shows can be a big hit or miss but Saturday Night Live has been able to maintain their popularity for many years now. Containing 50 seasons and 980 episodes, this TV show has also acted as a stepping stone for many well-respected comedians and actors in Hollywood.

Since each episode features original sketches, there are hardly any lines that are repeated over and over again, other than the opening catchphrase, "Live, from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

It isn't anything grand or highly imaginative but the beauty of this TV show quote lies in its simplicity. It also helps that it usually comes at the end of entertaining cold opens which helps build audience anticipation and set the tempo for the rest of the episode.

Where to watch: Saturday Night Live is available for streaming on Peacock and YouTube.

6) "Norm!" - Cheers (1982)

This classic TV show thrives on interesting characters and witty dialogue (Image via Paramount)

Some TV shows have elaborate premise and plotlines but Cheers proves that simple and straightforward can be the way to go. Airing from 1982 to 1993, this TV show containing 11 seasons and 275 episodes focuses on the staff and regular patrons of the titular bar. It stars Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Nicholas Colasanto, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, and others.

Thanks to the clever writing, each episode of this TV show is a joy to watch. One dialogue that is repeated often is "Norm!" shouted by Danson's Sam Malone and Colasanto's Coach, along with other patrons, whenever Wendt's Norm Peterson walks inside the bar. This helped set the sarcastic Norm for witty one-liners that always delivered the laughs.

Interestingly enough, this quote also helped represent Cheers' sense of community like it says in the opening song, "...where everybody knows your name."

Where to watch: Episodes of Cheers can be viewed on Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.

7) "You got it, dude" - Full House (1987)

Full House has a sequel series, Fuller House, which premiered in 2016 (Image via ABC)

Containing eight seasons and 192 episodes, this TV show is centered around an unconventional family unit. A widowed father asks his brother-in-law and childhood friend to help raise his three girls, which leads to chaos, confusion and a whole lot of fun. It stars John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The best part of this TV show has to be the way the three young girls are influenced by the three adults in the house, who have very distinctive personalities. Given that she is the youngest, Michelle, portrayed by the Olsen twins, acts more mature than her age as she is surrounded by family members who are older than her. She especially takes after her favorite, Jesse (Stamos).

Michelle's go-to phrase, "You got it, dude" became really popular because she used it often in the show and the comedic timing was always on-point. Fans of the TV show couldn't help but smile at the young character's eagerness to match Stamos' cool lingo.

Where to watch: Full House is available on Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

8) "D'oh!" - The Simpsons (1989)

This popular animated TV show regularly returns with new seasons (Image via Fox)

There are few adult animated TV shows that have become popular all across the world for their satirical writing and clever plots, of which The Simpsons reigns supreme. The popularity of the TV show comes through in the fact that it continues to air to this date. Containing 36 seasons and 781 episodes, the show centers around the members of the Simpson family, who live in the fictional Springfield.

In addition to the uncanny predictions that the writers have been able to make throughout the span of the show, it also has many iconic lines that have become a part of pop culture. The most memorable one is made by Homer Simpson, the patriarch of the family voiced by Dan Castellaneta.

Homer's catchphrase "D'oh!" is uttered whenever the character finds himself in a bind. Short and funny, the catchphrase stuck in the minds of fans because Homer says it quite often across the span of the show. In fact, it became so widely known that it was adopted into the English language.

Where to watch: The Simpsons can be streamed on Disney+ and Prime Video.

9) "No soup for you" - Seinfeld (1989)

This beloved show helped put Jerry Seinfeld on the map (Image via Sony Pictures)

Airing from 1989 to 1998, Seinfeld is a popular TV show that contains nine seasons and 180 episodes. It follows the fictionalized life of Jerry Seinfeld and his three friends, portrayed by Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards.

The slice-of-life TV show earned a lot of praise for infusing humor into everyday scenarios. Over the course of the show, it introduced many memorable side characters, one of them being "The Soup Nazi". He has a reputation for banning customers who don't follow the rules.

The quote, "No soup for you" was first on George (Alexander) who couldn't help but feel left out after finding himself on the banned list. It is even funnier when Elaine is on the receiving end of the same line later in the episode when she starts acting a little too friendly with The Soup Nazi.

Where to watch: Seinfeld is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

10) "The truth is out there" - The X Files (1993)

This TV show became really popular for its thrilling plots (Image via Official Facebook Page)

When The X Files first aired in September 1993, it captured the attention of the audience for its intriguing take on extraterrestrial life and supernatural phenomena. Spanning 11 seasons and 218 episodes, this TV show stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in the lead.

One of the things that drew viewers in was the chemistry between the lead characters. Even though Duchovny's Fox Mulder is very different from Anderson's Dana Scully, they made a good pair and many fans of the TV show wanted their relationship to evolve from colleagues to lovers, for which they had to wait till the very end.

"The truth is out there" is only the tagline of the TV show but it was uttered by the characters at different points in time. What made it powerful was that after experiencing all the strange things that she had, Scully, the once non-believer, uses the quote to motivate Mulder to continue his work when he feels like giving up.

Where to watch: Episodes of The X Files can be streamed on Disney+, Hulu, and Prime Video.

11) "How you doin'?" - Friends (1994)

This popular show continues to be remain relevant even after its finale (Image via Warner Bros)

It would be impossible to put together a list of popular TV show quotes without including a line from one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. Spanning 10 seasons and 236 episodes, it stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry.

The TV show centers around the lives of six friends who are based out of Manhattan, New York City. One of the most-rewatched shows of all time, Friends thrives on witty dialogue that is relatable and still remains relevant to this day. But if there is one line that will always make fans think of the show instantly is Joey's (LeBlanc) famous pick-up line, "How you doin'?".

Out of all the friends, Joey was always confident about wooing a member of the opposite sex. And what irked Ross (Schwimmer) and Chandler (Perry) was how easy it was for him. However, it must be mentioned that there have been some occasions when Joey's famous "How you doin'?" didn't get the obvious reaction which led the character to have a mini-meltdown.

Where to watch: Friends can be viewed on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

12) "Oh my God! They killed Kenny!" - South Park (1997)

The mature content of this TV show isn't always easy to digest but it continues to enthrall ardent fans (Image via Official Website)

Another animated TV show that has had a long run like The Simpsons is South Park containing 26 seasons and 328 episodes. It follows the adventures, and misadventures of four young boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence in the town of Colorado.

Even though the show tends to explore absurd storylines, the dialogue and characters are endearing in their own ways which keeps the audience coming back season after season. There are many running gags in the TV show that the creators fall back on time and again including the unfortunate death of Kenny.

The other characters always scream, "Oh my God! They killed Kenny!" to express their shock whenever Kenny dies, often in the most gruesome and ludicrous ways. The fact that the character comes back in the next episode like nothing ever happened adds to the humor of the famous quote.

Where to watch: Episodes of South Park are available on Prime Video.

13) "We have to go back" - Lost (2004)

This show kept viewers invested with its unpredictable twists and turns (Image via ABC)

Very few TV shows have been able to maintain the suspense as effectively as Lost which ran for six seasons and 121 episodes. It stars Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, and more. This TV show focuses on the survivors of a commercial aircraft scheduled to land in Los Angeles that crashes on a mysterious island.

The way this TV show used flashbacks and flashforwards to give the audience insight into the characters received high praise from fans. Even though the ending was kind of anti-climactic, it cannot be ignored that the storyline kept the viewers engaged all throughout its runtime.

A monumental line that Fox's Jack Shephard uttered towards the end of the show was, "We have to go back". This showcased how the character's mindset had changed after getting off the island. It also displays his resolve to return to the island which he believed was something that he needed to do.

Where to watch: Lost can be streamed on Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+.

14) "That's what she said" - The Office (2005)

The Office boasts interesting characters and humorous plotlines (Image via NBC)

The popular American mockumentary TV show, The Office contains nine seasons and 201 episodes. Even though it is based on a British sitcom, this version is certainly more popular internationally. It stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, and others.

When it comes to vain office managers, there are very few who can beat Carell's Michael Scott who heads Dunder Mifflin's Scranton Branch. He isn't a very good leader, even though he assumes he is the "Best Boss", his motivations come from a selfish place but the other employees at the paper company have learned to live with his wacky behavior.

As expected, Michael constantly does and says the wrong things at work which includes the phrase, "That's what she said". The fact that he uses the phrase at the most inappropriate of times makes this line even more memorable for fans of the TV show.

Where to watch: The Office is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

15) "Challenge accepted!" - How I Met Your Mother (2005)

How I Met Your Mother has a spin-off show named How I Met Your Father (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Like Friends, How I Met Your Mother also centers around a group of friends who are flawed and yet endearing. Containing nine seasons and 208 episodes, the TV show stars Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan in the lead.

Although this TV show thrives on its well-developed central characters, one character in particular that fans can't get enough of is Barney (Harris). Dapper and arrogant, Barney doesn't have a lot of positive qualities but the fact that he hides his vulnerable self endears him to the audience.

Staying true to his high-flying lifestyle, Barney has many catchphrases that he uses on the daily. "Challenge accepted," is a particularly memorable one because he cannot pass up an opportunity to prove that he is the best at everything. Although the others try not to encourage this behavior, he makes it his goal to take on ridiculous challenges and manages to pull them off, most of the time.

Where to watch: How I Met Your Mother can be viewed on Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+.

16) "So, pick me. Choose me. Love me." - Grey's Anatomy (2005)

This medical drama is known for its immersive storytelling (Image via ABC)

When it comes to medical drama, very few can beat the popularity of Grey's Anatomy which has 21 seasons and 438 episodes to date. This TV show is centered around the personal and professional life of Dr. Meredith Grey, portrayed by Ellen Pompeo. It also stars Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, T. R. Knight, and more.

Over the course of the TV show, Meredith had a complicated relationship with Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Sheppard. Even though fans wanted them to be together, it was easy to see that they weren't the perfect couple. One dialogue that still resonates with fans is "So, pick me. Choose me. Love me," Meredith says to Sheppard in an attempt to make him choose her.

Even though there are some fans who found this scene hard to watch because of Meredith's desperation, it cannot be denied that it cemented her longing to be with him.

Where to watch: Grey's Anatomy can be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video.

17) "Bazinga!" - The Big Bang Theory (2007)

This popular show has a prequel series, titled Young Sheldon (Image via Warner Bros)

It is interesting how the creators of The Big Bang Theory were able to explore different aspects of geek culture and make it relatable to people of all ages. Spanning 12 seasons and 279 episodes, the TV show stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar in the lead.

The TV show follows the lives of four socially awkward friends who work together and spend all their free time pursuing a list of geeky hobbies. Even though all the central characters have satisfying character arcs, one character in particular who turned into a fan favorite despite his annoying eccentricities is Parson's Sheldon.

Sheldon has many quirks but one thing that he doesn't do is partake in juvenile banter. And so, when he says "Bazinga!", fans cannot help but smile. Given that he only uses the phrase when he pulls a fast one over his friends, or at least he thinks he does in his opinion.

Where to watch: The Big Bang Theory is available for streaming on Prime Video and Netflix.

18) "I am not in danger, I am the danger." - Breaking Bad (2008)

This show received a lot of praise for its engrossing narrative (Image via Sony Pictures)

Breaking Bad, containing five seasons and 62 episodes, found many takers around the world for its engaging screenplay and impressive performances. The TV show follows Bryan Cranston's Walter White who starts off as a high-school chemistry teacher with stage-three lung cancer. After his diagnosis, he turns to a life of crime along with his partner, Jesse Pinkman, portrayed by Aaron Paul.

White's character faces a lot of ups and downs over the course of the show and delivers many impactful lines. However, when he says, "I am not in danger, I am the danger," to his wife, fans couldn't help but be fascinated with the character's evolution in terms of personality and confidence.

This important line also made fans feel that White wasn't some victim and that he was finally taking charge of his life, albeit one that puts him on the order side of the law.

Where to watch: Breaking Bad can be viewed on Netflix.

19) "Winter is coming" - Game of Thrones (2011)

This show boasts an immersive plot complemented by well-developed characters (Image via Official Website)

Between 2011 and 2019, all anyone could talk about was this TV show based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire. From the larger-than-life sets to the unpredictable story progressions, Game of Thrones kept viewers transfixed all the way to the finale. It stars Sean Bean, Richard Madden, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and more.

In addition to the immaculate world-building and exciting premise, the creators were able to enhance the TV show with impactful dialogue that left a lasting impression on viewers. One dialogue in particular, "Winter is coming" is embedded in the minds of fans because it was uttered by several characters during the course of the TV show.

The line is monumental because it heralds the coming of the White Walkers and the devastation that it brings to the entirety of Westeros. Even though the TV show's finale didn't exactly live up to people's expectations, it cannot be denied that it gave them enough shocking twists and turns each season that will be remembered for a long time to come.

Where to watch: Game of Thrones can be streamed on HBO and Prime Video.

20) "She's our friend and she's crazy." - Stranger Things (2016)

Season five of this popular show is scheduled to release sometime this year (Image via Netflix)

Even though this TV show is relatively new as compared to the other titles on this list, it is equally popular among TV show addicts thanks to its engrossing plotline. Containing four seasons and 34 episodes, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and more.

Set in the 1980s, it follows the lives of people living in Hawkins, Indiana, which becomes a hub of supernatural activities because of the inhuman experiments taking place in Hawkins National Laboratory. Every member of the Hawkins gang has memorable lines but fans will always remember when Matarazzo's Dustin says, "She's our friend and she's crazy."

This was one of the starting moments that cemented the friendship between Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Eleven. It was also a big moment for Brown's Eleven as she finally finds a family that supports and cares for her.

Where to watch: Stranger Things can be streamed on Netflix.

These memorable TV show quotes will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans because they remind them of monumental moments from their favorite TV shows.

