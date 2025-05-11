Where was Nonnas (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

Nonnas was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. Based on a true story, the film serves up a tale rich in family values and nostalgic flavors. Grief-stricken Joe Scaravella comes up with a unique way to overcome his mother's loss by opening an Italian restaurant honoring mothers' and grandmothers' cooking. Nonnas follows his journey with four grandma chefs as they fulfill their desires through the restaurant, Enoteca Maria.

The film comes at the time of Mother's Day, celebrating mothers and grandmothers through its story. It features actors Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Linda Cardellini, and Susan Sarandon.

A major part of the film was shot in various locations across New Jersey, U.S., with some establishing shots and other scenes filmed in New York City.

Exploring the filming locations of Nonnas

Vince Vaughn as Joe Scaravella in Nonnas (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

When Joe, an MTA worker, loses his mother, he finds himself in a difficult phase of life that he's unable to come out of. As a tribute to his mother's and grandmother's (nonna) cooking, Joe opens an Italian restaurant called Enoteca Maria (named after his mother). He brings in four Italian grandmothers as the chefs of his new restaurant, hoping to bring the familial, nostalgic flavors to his customers.

The venture brings challenges, fights, and mistakes, but the film captures how it ultimately becomes a memorable experience for each character. The story takes inspiration from a real-life story behind the opening of Enoteca Maria, situated in Staten Island, New York.

Although based on a true story, the movie was not filmed at the original restaurant location. New Jersey was the main location of filming for the movie, with several counties and specific areas chosen for various scenes. Some scenes were also filmed in New York City.

Details about the filming locations of Nonnas are listed below.

1) Hudson County, New Jersey

Hudson County was one of the areas chosen for filming the movie. In the county, Hoboken and Jersey City were explored by the film's crew. Located on the western banks of the Hudson River, Hoboken appears in several outdoor scenes, including shots filmed at the city's Judicke's Bakery. Several scenes were also filmed in Bayonne and Jersey City.

Hudson County is one of the most populous counties in the U.S.A. Established in 1840, it is also known as the 'Gateway to New York.'

2) Middlesex County, New Jersey

Scenes showcasing Joe's life as an MTA worker were shot at the Raritan Valley Bus Station in Edison, a township in Middlesex County. The mayor of the area also shared some pictures from the filming of Nonnas on his social media platforms last year.

Middlesex County was established in 1683. Majorly consisting of coastal lowlands, the county has a long history attached to it. Forest zones, rivers and water bodies, and plenty of parks are a highlight of this region.

3) Passaic County, New Jersey

The filming of Nonnas also took place in several areas of Paterson, a city located in Passaic County, New Jersey. Scenes were filmed in downtown Paterson as well as the Paterson Great Falls National Park. The mayor of Paterson shared a photo from the filming with the lead actor last year.

Known as the 'Silk City,' Paterson is a historically rich city in Passaic County. Founded in 1837, it emerged as one of the first planned cities with industrial significance.

4) Union County, New Jersey

A still from the movie Nonnas (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Some major scenes in the film were shot in Union County, New Jersey. The restaurant scenes depicting Enoteca Maria were filmed at 714 3rd Avenue in the city of Elizabeth. The building shown in the movie was once the location of Spirito's restaurant, an Italian restaurant established in 1932, which closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union County came into existence in 1857. Some of the highlights of the county include the Liberty Hall Museum at Kean University, Watchung Reservation, and other historic sites.

5) New York City, New York

A scene from the film Nonnas (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Several additional scenes were filmed in New York City. Since the original Enoteca Maria is located in Staten Island, New York, Nonnas includes several scenes from the surrounding area. Establishing shots were also taken at several places in the city, such as near the Mexican restaurant, Taqueria El Gallo Azteca, and the Staten Island Ferry.

New York City is one of the most popular metropolitan cities with cultural, historic, financial, and political significance.

Watch Nonnas on Netflix.

