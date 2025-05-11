Nonnas soundtrack: A list of every song in the Netflix movie

Stephen Chbosky directed the Netflix movie Nonnas, which was released on May 8, 2025. Joe, played by Vince Vaughn, is at the centre of the movie. He opens a restaurant called Enoteca Maria where only grandmothers cook.

The movie explores the themes of family, loss, and culture, with ideas drawn from Vaughn's own life. It takes place in a neighborhood rich in Italian heritage, and the soundtrack reflects this with a mix of classic Italian songs and iconic American hits.

The music adds to the emotional depth of the story. The soundtrack is a mix of Italian songs that show the rich cultural background and modern songs that show how the characters are feeling.

The music in Nonnas is deeply connected to the story, chosen to show what Joe and the people around him are going through.

Nonnas soundtrack: All Songs in the Movie

The full list of songs featured in Nonnas is a mixture of Italian classics and well-known American tracks. Here’s the complete soundtrack:

Italian Songs Featured in Nonnas

Funiculi Funicula – Ossi Bashiri (2:50)

Viva La Pappa Col Pomodoro – Rita Pavone (3:10)

Un Desiderio Per L’Estate – Marina Moran (2:45)

Tarantella Napoletana – Mario Rusca (3:30)

Via Veneto – Alexander McCabe (2:00)

Morbido – Catalogo Club (3:00)

L’Italia – Pete Caldera and Alexander McCabe (2:30)

Lazy Mary – Lou Monte with Joe Reisman and his Orchestra (2:10)

Cha Cha Cha Della Segretaria – Michelino E II Suo Complesso (3:15)

Vieni – Giancarlo Cavalieri and Vichezno Orru (3:00)

Mille Volte – Nilla Pizzi (2:20)

Old Country – Pete Caldera and Alexander McCabe (2:50)

A Roma Tutto e Bello – Miranda Martino (2:40)

E Ti Dico (Ti Amo) – Sacha Distel (3:10)

Funiculu Funicula – Raffaello Converso and Roberto De Simone (3:00)

Tu, Tu Si Tu – Fausto Cigliano (2:30)

Other Songs Featured in Nonnas

Too Late for Tears – Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei (2:15)

Jealous of You (Tango Della Gelosia) – Connie Francis (2:30)

Lady in Red – Chris de Burgh (3:40)

These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ – Eileen (2:20)

Angel Eyes – Henrik Wikstrom and Steve Martin (3:10)

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant – Billy Joel (5:00)

The soundtrack includes a total of 20 songs, with a combined runtime of approximately 58 minutes and 40 seconds.

Other than these, the original film also has the following songs.

Nonnas Theme (2:14)

Pitching the Idea (1:19)

Joe’s New Restaurant (2:14)

Teresa Prays for a Miracle (1:25)

Olivia and Joe Talk (1:32)

Standing Ovation (1:32)

The Letter (4:55)

Celebrating the Dishes (0:45)

Fire Code Violation (1:09)

Joe Cooking (1:13)

What Is Capuzzelle (1:05)

Roberta and Antonella (1:13)

Nonnas Bond (1:41)

Joe’s Appeal (1:18)

Closed (2:30)

Food Fight (1:13)

Cleaning the Kitchen (2:09)

Enoteca Maria (1:17)

The Inspector (0:42)

Joe Breaks the News (1:24)

The Funeral (1:03)

C of O Celebration (0:39)

Nonnas Are Worried (2:28)

Antipasto (2:45)

Hyatt Street (feat. China Forbes) – Pink Martini (2:35)

Music Composer: Marcelo Zarvos

The score for this Netflix comedy was composed by the talented Marcelo Zarvos. Zarvos is known for his work on critically acclaimed films like May December and Ray Donovan. He brings his signature style to this movie by blending orchestral elements with modern sounds.

His musical pieces in this film align with the story of the movie, which centers on family and cultural heritage. Zarvos uses music to bring out the themes of love, loss, and community, helping to reflect the evolving emotions of the characters.

Plot of the new Netflix comedy

The film follows Joe (Vince Vaughn), a man grieving the loss of his mother. Joe opens Enoteca Maria, a restaurant where only grandmothers work in the kitchen. The idea for the restaurant came from a real event where grandmothers cooked. He has had to deal with problems at work and in his personal life.

At first, the Italian community on Staten Island rejects the restaurant because they see it as a gimmick that makes money off of their culture. Joe has a hard time getting customers and community support for Enoteca Maria, especially since it took the place of a popular Italian restaurant that closed not long ago.

Despite the setbacks, Joe keeps going because he loves food and wants to carry on his mother's legacy. The movie comes to a close on what looks like the restaurant's final night of operation.

In a last effort to keep the restaurant alive, Joe asks Edward Durant, a famous food critic, and pleads with him to visit. Durant feels moved by Joe's deeply felt plea and agrees to go see him. After hearing an emotional speech from Joe about how food is more than just a meal and a shared experience, he decides to write a good review.

At the same time, Joe makes a connection with Olivia (Susan Sarandon), a woman who is also grieving. Joe eventually wins her heart in the end by being patient and treating her with respect.

In the final scenes, Joe thinks about his mother's memory and realises that the restaurant he built stands as a tribute to her.

With the help of the locals and Durant's good review, Joe's future begins to look hopeful. However, the movie ends on an open note, leaving it unclear how successful Enoteca Maria really was.

Nonnas is a celebration of family, culture, and the emotional bonds that food can make.

Nonnas is available to stream on Netflix.

