Nonnas: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Nonnas is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film that will star Vince Vaughn in his first leading role for the streaming giant. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, famed for Wonder and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the film ensures a light-hearted trip combined with Italian food and emotional rediscovery.

It will also feature an all-star cast including Joe Manganiello, Linda Cardellini, Lorraine Bracco, and Susan Sarandon. Netflix has confirmed the film will be available globally on May 9, 2025. The film’s production began in 2023, and after a short shoot in New Jersey, it has generated excitement for its premise and ensemble.

The plot revolves around Vince Vaughn's character Joe Scaravella, who, after the tragic loss of his mother, decides to open an Italian restaurant in her honor. Joe employs local grandmothers, or "nonnas," to serve as chefs at his new restaurant.

The nonnas assist Joe in finding healing and a link to his past by means of their generations-old recipes. Enoteca Maria, the name of the restaurant, starts to stand for family, legacy, and fresh starts.

The movie is not only about food but also about the emotional journey of its characters as they rediscover their lives through cooking and community. While the nonnas impart their cooking knowledge, they also help Joe to mend. The story emphasizes the need for customs, relationships, and the unifying force of food.

Everything to know about Nonnas

The film, written by Liz Maccie and directed by Stephen Chbosky, will be released globally on May 9, 2025, on Netflix. It is a comedy with a TV-14 rating and runs 1 hour and 52 minutes.

The film’s production began in the summer of 2023, and it was announced that Netflix had acquired the worldwide rights for over $20 million. Its touching narrative and the participation of several high-profile celebrities have made the project quite popular.

Plot of the movie

The story follows Joe Scaravella, a man struggling with the loss of his mother. In her memory, he decides to open a restaurant in Staten Island named Enoteca Maria. Joe, who has no prior restaurant experience, embarks on a risky venture using his mother’s insurance money.

The restaurant is unique in that it employs four grandmothers, known as nonnas, to prepare the food. These nonnas bring their family recipes from different regions of Italy, creating a diverse yet comforting menu.

As Joe works to build the restaurant, he is joined by Olivia, a first-year law student, and Bruno, his best friend. Both of them share the healing power of a home-cooked meal. The nonnas—Roberta, Antonella, Teresa, and Gia—also undergo a transformative experience, finding purpose in their new roles as professional chefs.

Production, direction, and cast

The movie is directed by Stephen Chbosky, known for his work on Wonder, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Liz Maccie wrote the screenplay, while Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane produced the film under Madison Wells.

Jack Turner of Matador Content also serves as a producer, with several others contributing as executive producers. The production took place in New Jersey, and the film showcases locations in Staten Island, where the story is set.

Vince Vaughn stars as Joe Scaravella, marking his first major film role for Netflix. He is joined by Linda Cardellini, who plays Olivia, Joe's high school acquaintance who helps him with the legal aspects of his restaurant. Bruno, Joe's helpful best friend, is played by Joe Manganiello.

Some other well-known actors are Talia Shire as Teresa, Susan Sarandon as Gia, Lorraine Bracco as Roberta, and Drea de Matteo as Stella. As a group, they bring the story's touching themes to life.

Nonnas will be available exclusively on Netflix.

