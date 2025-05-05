"A real gem" — Redditors can't stop chuckling over Netflix's The Four Seasons for its wholesome mixture of comedy and drama

The Four Seasons is an American comedy drama miniseries that premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2025. Created by Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, and Lang Fisher and starring Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo among others, the miniseries has garnered considerable praise from viewers. It is based on the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name.

Since its release, social media platforms have been flooded with comments from fans who have watched the show. A number of these comments are on Reddit, where fans usually flock to talk about their favorite shows and movies.

On the Reddit thread, fans of the show discussed their reactions, sharing positive feedback on the cast and storylines.

"I laughed multiple times every episode. All the characters were well written and dynamic. A real gem of a show," one person said.

Similar reactions were shared by others in the comments of the thread as well.

"Yes I thought it was great. A nice mixture of drama and comedy. It has some deep themes about middle age and relationships. The cast was truly stellar," another person shared.

"I finished this last night, and oh man. So delightful and funny, and with characters that felt complex and authentic. A gem indeed!" another user agreed.

Many, however, have shared mixed reactions to the show, liking it in some parts but not in others.

"From the title I thought it was going to be like the white lotus. Then I saw The cast and expected it to be hilarious. It wasn’t either, it was, however a very interesting look at aging and how relationships (of all kinds) evolve and change with time. It was really good," one person said.

"really? 3 episodes in and i feel like they over marketed it as a comedy. sure there’s some moments but not really any laugh out loud jokes i was expecting from a tina fey project (compared to her other stuff). i have not seen the movie it’s based on so i am going to chalk it up to that," another person said.

"I thought it started it out good but the last 2 episodes fell flat. Don’t wanna spoil it but a huge thing happens and it seems like the writers didn’t know how to end it so they went for that shock," shared another person.

The Four Seasons: What is it about?

The Four Seasons on Netflix is about six old friends, Kate, Jack, Nick, Anne, Danny, and Claude, who head out for one of their quarterly weekend getaways. They are elated to spend some time together, however, their happiness is cut short when they learn that one of their couple friends is heading for a divorce.

The official synopsis for The Four Seasons, as given on Netflix, reads:

"The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways."

Who is in the cast of The Four Seasons on Netflix?

Netflix's The Four Seasons cast consists of popular actors and actresses from the industry. It features Tina Fey in the role of Kate and Will Forte in the role of Jack. Kerri Kenney-Silver appears as Anne while Steve Carell appears as Nick. Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani appear as Danny and Claude, respectively.

Erika Henningsen also features in an important role in The Four Seasons as Ginny.

The Four Seasons is currently streaming on Netflix.

