The Four Seasons finale ending explained: Does Nick’s death mark the end of their friendship?

The Four Seasons is a Netflix miniseries based on the 1981 film of the same name. Premiering on May 1, 2025, the series was written by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, and stars Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte.

Set across the four seasons of the year, The Four Seasons follows the lives of lifelong friends as they navigate intricate relationships and personal challenges. The series explores the essence of enduring friendships and the intricate interplay of love, loss, and change.

The story centers on three couples—Kate and Jack, Nick and Anne, and Danny and Claude—who vacation together each season, bringing fresh dynamics.

Early on, Nick's startling divorce from Anne and his later romance with the younger Ginny upset the group. Relationships change with the seasons until tragedy hits in the penultimate episode when Nick dies unexpectedly in a car accident, upending the group.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Netflix series The Four Seasons. Reader's discretion is advised.

The final episode, titled Fun, picks up as the friends deal with the aftermath of Nick’s death. His death does not mark the end of their friendship, instead, it catalyzes growth and healing, ultimately strengthening their bond as they navigate grief and personal transformation together.

The Four Seasons finale: The tragic death of Nick and its aftermath

A still from The Four Seasons (Image via Netflix)

The finale of The Four Seasons takes an unexpected turn with the tragic death of Nick, marking the end of a character arc that had been building tension throughout the series.

Just before the group's scheduled New Year celebration, Nick, who had just left his wife Anne for a younger woman, Ginny, dies in a car accident. For the group, his death is not only a loss of a friend but also a trigger for introspection. They are compelled to confront their own life decisions, marriages, and relationships.

Having been a driving force in his own life, Nick now becomes the change agent for the people left behind. Every character struggles with how they see Nick's legacy and how they might go on without him as they get ready for his "celebration of life."

For Anne, Ginny, and the rest of the group, Nick's death is profoundly affecting. While Ginny grapples with the abruptness of losing him, Anne must face the unfinished emotions from her marriage to Nick. Though Nick's presence hangs on, particularly with Ginny's pregnancy announcement in the last minutes of the show, the closing scenes of the series show the group trying to go on.

The dynamics of the friend group post-Nick’s death

A still from The Four Seasons (Image via Netflix)

In the wake of Nick’s sudden death, the friends must navigate their relationships with one another while grieving in their own ways. Struggling with her feelings for Nick, Anne finds herself at the center of the group's efforts to celebrate his life.

At first, Anne is frigid and distant, even denying Ginny the chance to speak at the burial. She battles the reality that she never really knew Nick, and her admission during the eulogy draws attention to the intricacy of their relationship.

Ginny's presence at the funeral adds more difficulty to the scenario. She is grieving too, but also battling feelings of being an outsider in a group that does not totally accept her. At one time, Ginny collapses outside, and Anne, who had formerly been hostile, discovers herself comforting her.

For both women, this moment of vulnerability marks a turning point. Anne, who had felt threatened by Ginny's relationship with Nick, comes to understand that Nick loved her as much as she had loved him. This discovery opens up the possibility of Anne and Ginny reconciling and healing together.

In The Four Seasons finale, the group gathers for dinner, reminiscing about their first meeting with Nick. This dinner helps them heal by recognizing the value of their long friendship. Though Nick's absence is felt, it emphasizes the importance of close relationships, especially in difficult times.

Anne and Ginny’s shared grief: Can they move forward?

A still from The Four Seasons (Image via Netflix)

Anne and Ginny’s relationship is perhaps the most complex in the finale. Throughout the series, Anne’s resentment toward Ginny is palpable, but Nick’s death forces her to confront her feelings of betrayal and loss. The two women initially refuse to acknowledge each other’s grief, but as the episode progresses, they begin to find common ground.

During her eulogy, Anne says she never really knew Nick. She is moved to tears, a moment that allows her to confront the resentment she has held for years.

Later, Anne and Ginny have a touching conversation in which Anne concedes that Nick was probably happier with Ginny than he had been with her. She realizes that both she and Ginny loved Nick in different ways, and this moment of sincerity paves the way for pardon.

Especially given she had kept it hidden until now, Ginny's pregnancy is a startling discovery. Though hard for Anne to hear, this news signals a fresh start in their relationship.

Ginny's choice to open up to Anne reflects a change in the group dynamic; it implies that the agony of loss can produce unanticipated healing and development. Anne's choice to inform the others indicates a move towards acceptance, even if it is unknown how the rest of the group will respond to the announcement.

Relationships tested and strengthened in the final moments

A still from The Four Seasons (Image via Netflix)

The final episode of The Four Seasons shows us not only Nick's death but also the changing dynamics inside the group. In the wake of Nick's death, Jack and Kate, who had been battling their marriage, find a moment of clarity.

Kate's fall through the ice and Jack's subsequent rescue change their relationship. Having previously doubted the idea of soulmates, Kate comes to see Jack as always having been hers.

Similarly, Claude and Danny's relationship finds fresh ground following Nick's passing. Having struggled with his own health concerns, Danny finds comfort in Claude's constant love and support.

The two men, who had been negotiating the intricacies of their open relationship, arrive at a closer awareness of one another. In the last scenes, they discover tranquility in the awareness that their link is stronger than ever.

The group's last dinner is a bittersweet occasion that reflects both Nick's passing and the lasting power of their relationships.

What lies ahead for the characters?

A still from The Four Seasons (Image via Netflix)

Nick's death and Ginny's pregnancy announcement leave The Four Seasons with an uncertain future. As the show concludes, each character struggles with their own sense of loss and identity, leading to a moment of quiet introspection. Though the group's future is unknown, the show implies that the friendships they have built will still be very important in their lives.

Among the most amazing changes is Anne's. Throughout the series, particularly after her divorce from Nick, Anne has battled feelings of inadequacy and grief. By the end of the finale, she admits that although her relationship with Nick was not perfect, it was a real one.

Ginny's pregnancy brings both new opportunities and difficulties. Her decision to confide in Anne marks a turning point in her life, one that might call for more involvement with the group. Although the dynamics of the friend group will surely change, the foundation of their relationships has been strengthened in the face of adversity.

Interested viewers can watch The Four Seasons exclusively on Netflix.

