Where was The Four Seasons filmed? All filming locations explored

The Four Seasons is a comedy miniseries created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. It was released on Netflix on May 1, 2025. The film takes its name from the iconic music piece by the Italian composer, Antonio Vivaldi. The same music has been used throughout the series.

The series is based on the 1981 film of the same name by Alan Alda that had Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, and Rita Moreno in prominent roles. The story is about three couples from New York City, who have been best friends for years and have a tradition of taking quarterly weekend getaways. However, when one couple calls their marriage off, things get complicated.

The series has been mostly shot in various counties of New York State, while some of the vacation scenes were shot in Puerto Rico.

Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield are also the executive producers of the series, along with Jeff Richmond, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. It stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Marco Calvani in prominent roles.

The Four Seasons was filmed in New York State and Puerto Rico

The latest Netflix venture has some big names attached to it, both in front and behind the camera. Tina Fey has worn multiple hats in this project. Below are the details of the shooting locations of the series:

New York State, USA

The production crew made the most out of New York State by shooting the series in different counties. Three out of the four seasons were shot in the Hudson Valley, from Westchester County to the Capital District. The region is known for its different landscapes, from green valleys to forest areas, to snowy hills; everything is available in the region.

In Poughkeepsie, the crew filmed in Arlington and Vassar College, located at 24 Raymond Avenue. They also shot some outdoor scenes on Main Street and Churchill Street in Beacon. In Dutchess County, filming took place around the East Fishkill area.

Another major shooting location was Putnam County, which is also known as the 'Town of Lakes.' The prime spots in the county were Kent, Philipstown, and Cold Spring village. The crew also went to the village of Warwick and the city of Newburgh in Orange County to film several scenes.

Puerto Rico

The summer season was filmed in December 2024 in Puerto Rico, specifically in Fajardo. It is home to one of the largest marinas in the Caribbean, Puerto del Rey. The characters stayed at the luxurious El Conquistador resort, located at 1000 Avenida El Conquistador in the series.

What is The Four Seasons about?

The series is primarily about friendship and how different phases of life affect it. It focuses on the complexity of life with subtlety, without major dramatic moments. There are many moments of silence in the story that have more effect than explosive dialogues, which stay with the viewers even after the credits have rolled.

The Four Seasons is exclusively available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming platform describes it:

"The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways."

