7 comedy shows to watch if you liked The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons (2025) weaves friendship getaways, midlife crises, and laugh-out-loud family dynamics into one bingeable comedy drama. Created by and starring Tina Fey, the show offers a peek into the lives of six friends (three couples) over the course of four seasons — summer, spring, fall, and winter.

The show features an ensemble cast including Steve Carell, Coleman Domingo, Kerry Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Will Forte. It explores the complex feelings of long-term relationships and what happens when one couple decides to divorce. How will this affect their future getaways?

Here are seven shows like The Four Seasons for fans of comedy dramas that offer a slice-of-life tale.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Golden Girls, and other shows for fans of The Four Seasons

1) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019)

Ellie Kemper plays Kimmy (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

What happens after being saved from a doomsday cult? Ask Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper). With a "can-do" attitude and her unbreakable spirit, Kimmy steps into the city of dreams, New York. Befriending her smart landlady, Lillian, and her wannabe actor roommate, Titus, she goes through the ups and downs of adulthood.

Fans of Tina Fey's whip-smart quips, absurd scenarios, and memorable character writing in The Four Seasons will enjoy this show about starting over and living life on one's own terms. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt received critical and commercial acclaim, with 20 primetime Emmy nominations.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Golden Girls (1985-1992)

The cast of The Golden Girls (Image via Prime Video)

Take a trip down memory lane with this American sitcom about female friendships, life after marriage, and aging chaotically. Four older women—Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia—become roommates in Miami, where they go through their "golden years" with humor, drama, and lots of fun.

For fans of themes like grappling with middle age, divorce, and friendships in The Four Seasons, The Golden Girls offers seven seasons of just that. It deals with life's ups and downs with sensitivity, humor, and character depth, making it a must-watch. The show has over 120 award nominations, with the main cast winning across the board.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) The White Lotus (2021-Present)

A still from season 1 (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Couples, friends, and solo travellers find their way to a luxury resort. What starts as a fun vacation soon turns into utter mayhem when a murder is discovered. With socio-political commentary about the upper class, uncomfortable truths about marriage and society, and jarring humor in bleak moments, The White Lotus is considered a fan favorite.

Fans of The Four Seasons looking for a darker, more twisted take on marriage, aging, and vacations gone wrong will enjoy The White Lotus.

Where to watch: HBO

4) Dying for Sex (2025)

Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

When 40-something Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams) receives a life-changing cancer diagnosis, she leaves her marriage and explores her sexuality. She puts her needs first and discovers more about herself with her best friend Nikki by her side. With an uncertain future looming, Molly plans to make the most of her time.

Both The Four Seasons and Dying For Sex explore the monotony of middle age and the consequences of uprooting one's life to discover who they really are. With friendships, jokes, and rediscovery galore, this show is perfect for an evening watch.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Life & Beth (2022-2024)

Amy Schumer as Beth (Image via YouTube/Disney+ Singapore)

When wine sales rep Beth's (Amy Schumer) mother dies, she faces a mid-life crisis. Dissatisfied with her long-term relationship with Matt, stable career, and seemingly normal life, she begins to uproot her life in hopes of finding meaning along the way.

Tina Fey and Amy Schumer bring a similar brand of raucous humor in their work, making Life & Beth similar to The Four Seasons. Both shows explore the consequences of breaking monotony and its impact on interpersonal relationships.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) On The Verge (2021)

The cast of On The Verge (Image via Netflix)

Four friends—Justine, Anne, Yasmin, and Ell—face middle age and life changes with hope and optimism, excited to rediscover their identities and explore their relationship dynamics. They embrace their journey out of youth and into the unknown with humor, chaos, and grace.

For fans of Nick's midlife crisis from episode 1 of The Four Seasons, here's a show about what happens when an ensemble in their late 40s does not give in to the fears and trials, instead facing them head-on.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Friends From College (2017-2019)

The cast of Friends From College (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

College mates-turned-lifelong friends, Ethan, Lisa, Sam, Nick, Max, and Marianne, enter their 40s in New York City, wearing their intertwined love lives, animosities, and chaos like a badge of honor. With a jarring writing style that puts the unlikeable character in hilarious situations, the show is an entertaining watch.

The Four Seasons and Friends From College are centered around the same theme of long-term friendships, hilarious chaos, and changes in dynamics during middle age.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of The Four Seasons can also check out the 1981 movie of the same name, which inspired the Tina Fey revival.

