7 best Michelle Williams performances to watch if you loved her in Dying for Sex

Michelle Williams's performance in Dying for Sex (2025) contains multitudes. She weaves silliness with heart, capturing the essence of Molly's character. Molly shows determination against her diagnosis with unexpected humor. Her ability to push through challenges is a highlight of the show.

Before Dying for Sex, Michelle Williams portrayed versatile characters in award-winning movies and shows. Her love for cinema lies in independent productions and stage plays, but her performances span all media.

From playing a haughty New York City teenager to more refined roles in her adulthood, Michelle Williams has depth to her roles. Here are a few that fans should check out!

Dawson's Creek, Blue Valentine, and other Michelle Williams performances for fans to watch

1) Dawson's Creek (1998-2003)

Williams played Jen Lindley in Dawson's Creek (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

Fans of coming-of-age teen shows about first loves, friendships growing up, and hardships will love Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley in Dawson's Creek. This cult-classic teen drama follows Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), an idyllic teenager in the fictional town of Capeside.

Michelle's performance for six seasons as Lindley is relatable and heartbreaking. Fans of Dawson's Creek have a love-hate relationship with Jen, whose self-destructive decisions are overshadowed by her steady loyalty to her friends.

Where to watch: Hulu or Netflix

2) Blue Valentine (2010)

Williams plays Cindy (Image via Radical Media)

Michelle Williams plays Cindy, a cynical nurse in a troubled relationship with her husband Dean (Ryan Gosling). The movie weaves between the couple's past and present, showing their love slowly fading over time. It was appreciated for its realism and nuanced take on long-term relationship troubles.

In preparation for the role, Williams lived on a budget with Ryan Gosling and used their challenging experience to improvise, giving a window into her acting methods. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Williams plays Alma (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Director Ang Lee's film about shepherds Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) falling in love, was praised for its memorable and heartbreaking storyline. Michelle Williams plays Alma Beers, Ennis' fiancée, who has to deal with the aftermath of discovering her partner's hidden sexuality.

Williams' portrayal of Alma's grief, betrayal, and disgust is a must-watch for fans of her performance.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Williams in Manchester by the Sea (Image via YouTube/StudiocanalUK)

Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is a guilt-ridden janitor living a solitary life. When his brother passes away, he is named his son's legal guardian. In this moving story about grief and family, Chandler has to process the grief of losing his children to a house fire in the past while struggling to connect with his nephew.

Michelle Williams plays Chandler's ex-wife Randi. Although her role is minor, her monologue in the climax is appreciated for its powerful, heartbreaking delivery. Fans will enjoy her ability to make an impact in any amount of screen time.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Greatest Showman (2017)

Williams as Charity (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios UK)

This musical drama is based on PT Barnum's rise to fame as a showman. Michelle Williams plays Charity Hallett-Barnum, his loving and supportive wife. The movie is known for its grand performances but loved for its commentary on acceptance.

Fans can see Williams in a new light, through the eyes of a hopeful and musically inclined Charity. She also has a couple of songs in the movie!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) My Week with Marilyn (2011)

Williams plays Marilyn Munroe (Image via Trademark Films UK)

Michelle Williams plays the iconic Marilyn Monroe in this biographical drama about her life on set in London, where she crosses paths with Clark, her escort. Director Simon Curtis offers a peek into Monroe's life, superstardom, and the price of fame. Williams studied Monroe's life and characteristics for six months before the movie in preparation.

Fans will enjoy her versatile performance in a lead role through My Week with Marilyn. Although the movie received mixed reviews, Williams was lauded for her efforts.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Shutter Island (2010)

Williams as Dolores (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Williams plays Dolores Chanal, the manic wife of Edward "Teddy" Daniels' (Leonardo DiCaprio). In this Martin Scorcese thriller with twists and shocking reveals, Williams' role as a depressed woman stands out.

Fans can watch the depth she brings to the role and the script, with her immersive performance as Dolores.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

With an extensive catalog of shows and movies, Michelle Williams fans have lots to catch up on!

