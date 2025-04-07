7 shows to watch if you liked Prime Video’s The Bondsman

The Bondsman is an American action-horror series created by Grainger David, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2025. The series has received mixed reviews since its debut, and Kevin Bacon is the titular actor. The supporting cast includes Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, and Damon Herriman, among others.

Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a backwoods bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to capture demons who have escaped from Hell. As he chases down the forsaken, Hub is forced to confront the sins that condemned his soul, while reigniting his forgotten love for life, redemption, and country music.

If viewers enjoyed watching The Bondsman for its themes of redemption, reluctant heroism, devilish bargains, and supernatural elements, they may also like Supernatural and Reaper, among others.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Reaper, and six other shows to watch if you like the horror action genre, like The Bondsman

1) Ash vs Evil Dead (Three seasons)

Humor and gore blend together in Ash vs Evil Dead (Image via Prime Video)

Ash vs Evil Dead is a television comedy-horror series released 30 years after the original Evil Dead trilogy. The series begins with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) living a quiet life as a "Value Stop" employee residing in a trailer.

Ash’s routine is shattered when a new Deadite threat emerges, forcing him to take up arms. With the help of his co-workers, Pablo (played by Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo), he sets out to battle evil and save the world.

Like The Bondsman, this series blends gory demon-slaying with irreverent humor, following a reluctant anti-hero pulled back into a life of supernatural chaos.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu

2) Reaper (Two seasons)

Sam is chosen by the devil to become a reaper on his birthday (Image via Apple TV+)

Reaper is an American sitcom that aired from September 25, 2007, to May 26, 2009. The series follows Sam Oliver (Bret Harrison), a 21-year-old slacker in Seattle suburbia, as he works at a dead-end job at a home-repair superstore and stumbles through life with his offbeat friends.

On his birthday, Sam discovers that the Devil has chosen him to become a "reaper". He has been tasked with rounding up souls that have escaped from Hell. Armed with bizarre tools and a reluctant sense of duty, Sam juggles his strange new job, everyday life, and a complicated crush on his co-worker Andi (Missy Peregrym).

Similar to The Bondsman, this show features a young man pressed into Hell’s service, balancing soul-hunting with personal struggles and awkward family drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video, ABC, Roku

3) Brimstone (One season)

Brimstone is a supernatural drama (Image via Mubi)

Brimstone is an American supernatural drama which premiered on Fox during 1998-99. The series follows Ezekiel "Zeke" Stone (Peter Horton), a former NYPD detective who is given a second chance at life—but only if he can complete a grim task.

After his death, Stone is sent back to Earth by the Devil to track down 113 escaped souls from Hell. As he hunts these dangerous fugitives, he must confront his troubled past and search for redemption, all while being manipulated by the Devil, who seems to enjoy complicating his mission.

Both The Bondsman and Brimstone center on tortured men sent back to Earth by the Devil to track escaped souls, mixing vengeance with a shot at redemption.

Where to watch: Mubi

4) Wynonna Earp (Four seasons)

A cursed gunslinger battles evil in a haunted town with unlikely allies (Image via Prime Video)

Wynonna Earp is a supernatural television series created by Emily Andras from the comic book by Beau Smith. Melanie Scrofano plays Wynonna, who is related to iconic lawman Wyatt Earp, as she returns to her haunted hometown of Purgatory near the Canadian Rockies to battle supernatural forces.

On her 27th birthday, Wynonna inherits a magical gun that sends resurrected outlaws back to Hell. With help from her sister Waverly, the immortal Doc Holliday, and a secret agency, she battles demons, breaks ancient curses, and protects Purgatory—all while facing her family’s haunted legacy.

Like The Bondsman, this series follows a cursed gunslinger fighting evil in a haunted frontier town, joined by a team of unlikely allies.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Justified (Six seasons)

Justified is an American neo-Western crime TV show with 78 episodes (Image via Apple TV+)

Justified is an American neo-Western crime television series that ran on FX from March 2010 to April 2015, lasting six seasons and 78 episodes. Graham Yost created the show based on Elmore Leonard’s Fire in the Hole, starring Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, a U.S. Marshal with an Old West approach to modern justice.

Following a heated shootout in Miami, Raylan is posted to the Eastern District of Kentucky, back home in Harlan County—a place he thought he had left for good. There, he faces criminals, old friends-turned-outlaws, and family ties, tackling Appalachian crime with grit, charm, and justice.

Though rooted in crime rather than the occult, The Bondsman borrows from Justified the theme of a morally tarnished lawman who grapples with justice and internal demons.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

6) Supernatural (Fifteen seasons)

Two brothers hunt demons and ghosts in Supernatural (Image via Prime Video)

Supernatural is a fantasy horror television series, and the series first premiered in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester respectively.

The two brothers hunt demons, ghosts, and other supernatural creatures across the U.S. Their job begins after the ominous disappearance of their father, a seasoned monster hunter driven by the deadly loss of his wife.

The Bondsman and Supernatural have a supernatural premise and protagonists who hunt down paranormal entities. Both series explore similar themes of death and redemption.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

7) Stan Against Evil (Three seasons)

Stan Against Evil is a horror-comedy TV show (Image via Apple TV+)

Stan Against Evil is a horror-comedy television series written by Dana Gould that was broadcast on IFC from 2016 to 2018. John C. McGinley plays Stan Miller, a cranky retired sheriff who is drafted into an unwilling partnership with his replacement, Evie Barrett (Janet Varney), when supernatural forces start terrorizing their small New Hampshire town.

The fictional town of Willard's Mill, constructed on the site of mass witch burning, is haunted by angry ghosts, demons, and witches attacking people who hold power. Unwilling protectors of the town, Stan and Evie fight strange and terrifying dangers.

As in The Bondsman, this series involves battles against dark power, aided by humor and reluctant cooperation.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch all eight episodes of The Bondsman on Prime Video.

