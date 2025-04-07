Kevin Bacon and Showrunner Erik Olsen talk about The Bondsman finale and share hopes for season 2 after that big cliffhanger

The Bondsman is an American action-horror TV series that premiered on April 3, 2025. Created by Grainger David, it is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It follows a bounty hunter named Hub Halloran, who is resurrected from death by a demon to collect souls.

Ad

In The Bondsman, Hub Halloran is mysteriously revived after being murdered on the job. When in hell, he is offered a second chance at life, but this time as a 'bondsman' tasked with imprisoning escaped demons.

At the end of the season one finale, Hub is warned by Midge that he has just let a powerful demon escape, which could cost the whole world.

In April 2025, the cast and showrunner for the series sat down in an interview with TV Insider, the newsmagazine company. As per executive producer Erik Olsen, they intentionally added the plot of letting Hub free Lilith in exchange for Cheryl's life, as she later decides to possess Maryanne, Hub's wife.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

We’ve got some really fun stuff planned, depending on whether or not the show is able to [return]. I made it intentionally difficult for Amazon to not give us Season 2 by ending it the way I did because I’m evil," he said in an interview with TV Insider.

While Amazon is yet to confirm anything officially, the showrunner, Erik expects another season for the show. The Bondsman season one consists of eight episodes and is led by actor Kevin Bacon who stars as Hub Halloran.

Ad

The cliffhanger of the Bondsman season one finale

Kara Warner and Kevin Bacon speak during 'Kevin Bacon: A Career Retrospective From Footloose to The Bondsman' at Austin Convention Center on March 07, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Image via Getty)

In The Bondsman, as everything seemed to be returning to normal for Hub after his deal with Lilith, the season delivered an unexpected twist in the end. While Hub believed his problems were solved and that he was absolved of his sin, the demon Lilith made a move to possess a new vessel, his wife, Maryanne.

Ad

While Hub was getting arrested at the club, Maryanne was confronted by Lilith as she searched for her new host. Now possessed by Lilith, Maryanne declared to Hub that if he wanted to see his wife live, he would continue to serve her.

Erik Olsen confirmed in the same TV Insider Interview, that he intentionally added this twist to increase the possibility of another season for The Bondsman. His intention of leaving it at the cliffhanger was to make it difficult for Prime Video to not give the show another season.

Ad

Now, as Hub and his family continue to remain in danger, the showrunner expected another season to explore the story further for the audience. Kevin Bacon, in the above-mentioned interview with TV Insider, explored the idea of what Hub might do next for Maryanne.

“We’ve already started to talk about it … There’s a lot about Hub’s relationship to Maryanne that has to kind of drive the show," Kevin said in the interview.

Ad

He also explained how Hub, who portrayed himself as a tough guy in the series, is still emotional enough over her to do anything for her.

"I think that he loves her, and he knows that he f**ked that up and that he would do anything to get her back, even if he doesn’t want to admit it to her or to himself or anybody else in the world. I do think that’s in his core. So I think the exploration of that, given the fact that she’s now possessed, is gonna be interesting,” he added.

Ad

Exploring the Bondsman story so far

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story explores Hub's demon-hunting journey while he wrestles with the guilt of what made him a bondsman in the first place, the murder of Cheryl Dawson. He murders her in a drunken rage as he mistakenly believes she committed infidelity, for which he gets sent to hell. In hell, he makes a deal with Lilith to be her bondsman, a bounty hunter for escaped demons, in exchange for being sent back.

Ad

Throughout The Bondsman, Hub tackles dangerous enemies such as Valacor, Marphos, Erdos, Slypharis, and Pyralis. His demon-hunting journey and the guilt of murdering Cheryl (Played by Katherine Barnes) continue to destroy his family. To change his situation, he starts searching for ways to free himself from Lilith, who now possesses Cheryl's body.

Lilith offers Hub a deal for her freedom to Hub, and he traps her using a pentagram that he found with the help of Midge (played by Jolene Purdy) and ancient lore. She offers to resurrect Cheryl and bring her back to life. Considering it as salvation for his sin, Hub agrees to the deal, as Cheryl is brought back to life and Lilith escapes by transforming herself into a raven.

Ad

She ultimately decides to possess Hub's wife, Maryanne (Played by Jennifer Nettles), to make him serve her purpose for as long as she wants.

The Bondsman is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series premiered on April 3, 2025, and consists of eight half-hour episodes.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More