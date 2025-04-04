Where was The Bondsman filmed? All filming locations explored

Amazon Prime Video's brand-new action/horror television series The Bondsman premiered on the streaming service on April 3, 2025. All of its eight episodes were released on the same day. The Erik Olsen and Grainger David-created show brings a mix of supernatural and satanic twist to the classic action formula and takes fans on a wild ride filled with mystery, guns, and a whole lot of excitement.

The Bondsman stars actor Kevin Bacon in the role of Hub Halloran, who is given a second chance at life only to find that his old job now comes with a very demonic twist. The show itself is set in the fictional town of Landry, which is located in Georgia in the United States of America. However, the show is still able to feature some stunning locations that help it stand out in terms of production.

So, for those who want to know exactly where The Bondsman was shot, this article will tell you everything that you need to know.

The Bondsman was primarily shot in Georgia, United States of America

As previously stated, The Bondsman takes place in the fictional town of Landy, which is situated in Georgia, United States of America. The show was primarily shot over there as well. The series was shot in Atlanta, Grantville, Senoia, and Sharsburg, which helped form the backdrop of the show. The filming of the series itself took place in Spring 2024.

Atlanta sees many film productions take place. It is a popular spot for studios like Marvel Studios, Universal, and more to shoot their films. The same goes for Grantville as well, which has been a home to many shows like The Walking Dead and Lawless, as the area has much broken-down infrastructure in it due to the downfall of the cotton industry there.

It helps provide a dark backdrop that fits within the tone of the show. The town of Senoia is also famous for hosting many productions, as Riverwood Studios resides over there and has been home to the productions of the Footloose remake, Driving Miss Daisy, and Fried Green Tomatoes.

Sharpsburg also helps provide the show with some forests where much of its scenes involving supernatural elements were shot at. Overall, Georgia really helped bring the Kevin Bacon starrer to life here.

What is The Bondsman about?

The Bondsman is a brand-new Amazon Prime Video action/horror series that stars Kevin Bacon. The series sees a man get a second chance at life, only to learn that his new purpose will put him in quite a few dangerous situations.

The official logline for the show as per Amazon Prime Video reads:

"Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell."

It continues:

"By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned -- which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music."

All episodes of the show are streaming on Prime Video right now.

