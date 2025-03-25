Where was The Residence filmed? All filming locations explored

Netflix's The Residence has won viewers with its compelling blend of political intrigue and murder mystery, all against the setting of the White House. Written by Paul William Davies and produced by Shondaland, the eight-episode show tracks a high-stakes investigation into a murder during a state dinner.

Ad

While The Residence is located in Washington, D.C., a lot of its shooting occurred elsewhere. Due to the security measures around the actual White House, the filmmakers were forced to use built sets and limited real-life locations to create the story.

The Residence was primarily filmed at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, with additional exterior shots in Washington, D.C.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Exploring in detail the shoot locations for The Residence

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The main location of filming for The Residence was Los Angeles, California. The majority of the show was filmed at Raleigh Studios, an older-than-typical film studio in Hollywood, where the production crew constructed a very realistic duplicate of the White House.

The set designers worked hard to get everything correct historically, using archival photos, blueprints, and first-hand testimony of previous White House employees.

The construction of the set was a long process. The crew worked with more than 150,000 pounds of flooring and fitted over 200 doors to establish an authentic look.

Ad

The wallpaper in the Diplomatic Reception Room, which had intricate designs, was replicated, as well as the chandeliers and furnishings in major sections of the White House. It was the desire to make the set as real as possible so that each room would be lived-in and true to history.

Though most of the filming occurred on soundstages, the production also utilized real-world locations for exterior scenes. Washington, D.C., was used for some scenes, with extras shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue, Lafayette Square, and the exterior of the White House.

Ad

These establishing shots served to enhance realism for the series, so that viewers felt like they were actually there. Also, some of the scenes in government offices and high-profile spots were shot at historic buildings in Los Angeles that were specifically selected for their architectural similarity to D.C. structures.

Production on The Residence was delayed by the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, halting after four episodes were done. Production resumed early in 2024, and the series concluded production just ahead of its March 2025 release.

Ad

What is The Residence about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Residence is a murder mystery set within the White House, as a state dinner becomes the setting for the unplanned crime. The show tracks Cordelia Cupp, a quirky but very talented detective who is brought in to solve the murder of the White House's Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter.

The series brings together the traditional whodunit elements with political drama, taking viewers behind the scenes of those who make the White House function. From kitchen staff to Secret Service personnel, all the White House residents and employees are suspects.

Ad

As Cupp solves the mystery, she discovers long-dormant secrets, power dynamics, and unanticipated alliances at the White House.

Each of the eight episodes honors a well-known mystery tale, with episode titles taking their cues from novels such as Knives Out, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Mystery of the Yellow Room. The last episode is inspired by the traditional locked-room mystery genre, likening the White House to a crime scene that people cannot leave behind.

Ad

Who stars in The Residence?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Residence stars Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, the intelligent but unorthodox detective at the center of the investigation. With her sharp observations and quick wit, Cupp needs to trek through the White House's ins and outs as she begins to solve the murder.

She is supported by Randall Park as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, who is initially skeptical of her techniques but eventually discovers that her instincts will crack the case.

Ad

Giancarlo Esposito stars as A.B. Wynter, the White House Chief Usher whose death launches the story. Al Franken stars as Senator Aaron Filkins, Susan Kelechi Watson as White House assistant usher Jasmine Haney, and Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard, executive pastry chef at the White House.

Supporting cast members include,

Julian McMahon as Stephen Roos, Australia's Prime Minister

Jason Lee playing Tripp Morgan, brother of President Perry Morgan

Molly Griggs playing Lilly Schumacher, White House Social Secretary

Ken Marino playing Harry Hollinger, the President's most trusted advisor

Mary Wiseman playing Marvella, executive chef of the White House

Kylie Minogue as herself, a special guest at the state dinner

Ad

Interested viewers can watch The Residence exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback