How many episodes are there in Netflix's The Residence? Explained

The Residence is an American mystery-drama show that started on Netflix on March 20, 2025. The show was made by Paul William Davies and is based on Kate Andersen Brower's book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. There are eight episodes of The Residence, and all the episodes are available to stream.

The show is based on the investigation into the death of A.B. Wynter, who was the White House Chief Usher. Cordelia Cupp, played by Uzo Aduba, and Edwin Park, an FBI special agent, work together to solve the case. The story takes place at the White House during a crazy state dinner, where everyone is a suspect.

The story of The Residence is about finding out who killed someone at the White House. The detective has to find out who really killed the Chief Usher while dealing with a strange group of suspects and dramatic turns.

The Residence premiered on March 20, 2025

The Residence consists of eight thrilling episodes. Each episode is packed with suspense, drama, and unexpected revelations as detective Cordelia Cupp works to unravel the mystery behind the murder at the White House.

Here is a table listing the episode titles and numbers:

Episode Number Episode Title 1 The Fall of the House of Usher 2 Dial M for Murder 3 Knives Out 4 The Last of Sheila 5 The Trouble with Harry 6 The Third Man 7 The Adventure of the Engineer’s Thumb 8 The Mystery of the Yellow Room

Plot of the series

It is a murder mystery that takes place at the White House. The classic "whodunit" format is used, and it's funny. When the long-time chief usher at the White House, A.B. Wynter, is found dead after a chaotic state dinner, there is chaos in 132 rooms and among 157 possible suspects. It's the people who work there, like the cooks, maintenance workers, political staff, and housekeepers.

They all have their own secrets and grudges. Cordelia Cupp, a strange and unusual detective, is in charge of the case. She is working with Edwin Park, a strict FBI agent. They talk to staff and learn about hidden connections. This makes things more tense, tests their loyalty, and brings together people with very different personalities.

The show goes behind the scenes of the White House and shows you their personal goals, their fights, and some very truthful things that might make you feel bad. By telling funny and exciting stories, the show looks at who really has power in the White House.

It represents the White House not as a symbol but as a place of work where people are flawed, funny, and hard to understand. The Netflix series mostly shows a part of the White House that isn't often seen on TV or in movies.

The plot of this fast-paced mystery is pretty dark, but the characters and tone are funny, which makes up for it. Readers should pay attention, guess along, and enjoy the ride.

Cast of The Residence

Uzo Aduba plays Cordelia Cupp, the smart and quirky detective who is known for being able to solve the most difficult cases. FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, played by Randall Park, is her partner in the investigation.

The show also has a great supporting cast, with Giancarlo Esposito playing A.B. Wynter, the White House Chief Usher who was killed. Al Franken plays Senator Aaron Filkins, Andrew Friedman plays the role of Irv Samuelson, and Julian McMahon plays Stephen Roos, the prime minister of Australia.

The Residence is available to stream on Netflix.

