The Bondsman Season 1: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

The Bondsman Season 1 is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2025. This action horror series, created by Grainger David, ensures a mix of supernatural thrills and action.

The series will drop all eight episodes at once, allowing fans to binge-watch the intense storyline right from the moment it releases. The show will be available globally, so audiences in over 240 countries can tune in to see the thrilling action unfold.

The release time for The Bondsman Season 1 has been confirmed as 3 AM ET. The release will be at adjusted times across the United States for those in different time zones.

The show can only be seen on Prime Video, thus watching it calls for an Amazon Prime subscription. Set to captivate audiences, The Bondsman Season 1 revolves around a resurrected bounty hunter, Hub Halloran, played by Kevin Bacon. Halloran's duty of catching demons who have fled from Hell takes on a new angle as he has to atone with his fractured family.

Everything to know about The Bondsman Season 1

The Bondsman Season 1 release is scheduled for April 3, 2025. Prime Video will release all eight episodes at once, allowing audiences to dive into the action without waiting for episodes. Viewers in the United States can tune in at 3 AM ET. Below is the release schedule for different U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 3, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) April 3, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 3, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 3, 2025 12:00 AM

To watch The Bondsman, viewers need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video. This allows access to the series in more than 240 countries. It will be available on all devices compatible with Amazon Prime Video, including smart TVs, laptops, and mobile devices.

Plot of The Bondsman Season 1

The Bondsman follows Hub Halloran, a former bounty hunter who is brought back from the dead to work once more. But his work turns quite frightening as he must catch demons fleeing Hell.

Hub sets out to send these demons back to their fiery prison with his own life and soul dangling in the balance. He has to confront his dark past, make amends with his distant family, and deal with the inner conflict accompanying his resurrection along the way.

As the series progresses, Hub discovers more about the errors and sins that caused his death and present condition. His path is perilous since he must battle demons stronger than he has previously encountered. Hub's strained family ties give the fast-paced action an emotional depth as he interacts with them to attain redemption.

Production, direction and cast

The Bondsman is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with Grainger David as the creator and Erik Oleson serving as the showrunner.

The production company Marker 96 also plays a key role in bringing this supernatural thriller to life. Executive producers include Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television, along with Kevin Bacon and Grainger David.

The cast is led by Kevin Bacon, who portrays the lead character, Hub Halloran. Joining him are Jennifer Nettles as Maryanne, Damon Herriman as Lucky, and Maxwell Jenkins as Cade. Other notable cast members include Beth Grant as Kitty and Jolene Purdy as Midge.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bondsman Season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

