The Bondsman first trailer gives a glimpse at Kevin Bacon's undead bounty hunter with a mission

The Bondsman is an upcoming new mini-series from Amazon MGM Studios. Prime Video has dropped a new trailer for the series, which stars Kevin Bacon (best known for Footloose) as the lead character.

The series revolves around the supernatural as Kevin Bacon's character, Hub Halloran, is resurrected by the Devil himself, only to be told that he has to continue his old job as a bounty hunter, but with higher stakes.

Halloran also gets an opportunity to look back at his sins and how they got his soul condemned. Other than the supernatural element, the series also delves into Halloran's personal journey as he uses his second chance at life to pursue the things he loves, including music.

The red-band trailer for The Bondsman was released on March 4, 2025. The series, containing eight episodes, will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, is:

Resurrected bounty hunter Hub Halloran gets an unexpected second chance at life, love, and his nearly-forgotten musical career - only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.

The Bondsman - What we know from the trailer

The red-band trailer for The Bondsman begins with Kevin Bacon's character, bounty hunter Hub Halloran, being resurrected, followed by a flashback of his murder at the hands of a target he was pursuing.

His undead self is then informed about his role as a supernatural bounty hunter with a singular mission - to track down the escaped demons from Hell. However, the only catch in his new job is that failure to "process" a bounty will result in termination.

Halloran realizes that with a little help, his second chance at life also grants him the opportunity to bring his family back together. It also allows him to pursue his musical career again.

It is clear from the trailer that The Bondsman delves into the supernatural. It also incorporates elements of mundane family living, such as Halloran's estranged wife, who is upset that he made their son accompany him to a demon fight.

The premise of the show makes it interesting for fans of the supernatural, crime drama, or simply Kevin Bacon fans.

The Bondsman - cast and crew

A still of Kevin Bacon and Jolene Purdy from the show (image via Amazon Studios)

The protagonist Hub Halloran is portrayed by Kevin Bacon. The series also stars Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black) as Midge, Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) as Lucky Callahan, Jennifer Nettles (The Exorcist) as Maryanne Dice, Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space) as Cade Halloran, and Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men) as Kitty Halloran.

The series is directed by Sanaa Hamri, Lauren Wolkstein, Catriona Mckenzie, and Thor Freudenthal, while Grainger David is the creator and executive producer. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company.

The series has been executive produced by Erik Oleson, who is also the showrunner. The series is also executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television, as well as Kevin Bacon and Paul E. Shapiro. Erik Holmberg serves as co-executive producer.

The Bondsman will premiere worldwide on Thursday, April 3, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

