Do Prime Members get free tickets to Amazon Original screenings?

Amazon Prime Video is home to thousands of films, television shows, and documentaries accessible with its membership. The platform also offers members early access to its selective content. Now subscribers of the streaming platform can enjoy free tickets to exclusive advance screenings of Amazon movies and series. They will also receive additional benefits like concessions and photo opportunities.

The streaming platform provides unlimited entertainment through a vast library of content and a steady supply of original films and series almost every month. Some of this content includes One Night in Miami, Sound of Metal, Manchester by the Sea, Beautiful Boy, Your Fault, The Big Sick, and others.

Amazon Prime Video offers free tickets to Amazon Original screenings

Members can get the maximum benefit out of Amazon with a Prime membership. Fast, free shipping, exclusive offers, discounts, and many more fantastic benefits are all included in the membership. Of course, the entertainment features make up a significant portion of the service.

Adding to the list of benefits, Amazon Prime Premiere has another exciting offer that will give its members a chance to enjoy the advanced screenings of Amazon movies and series in select theaters in the United States, the UK, and Canada, among many countries. The information shared on the official website goes as follows:

"Amazon Prime members get free tickets to exclusive advance screenings of Amazon movies and series, plus concessions and photo moments."

Premiere events are single-night screenings just for the members and their plus ones. However, it must be noted that membership is not required to attend the screening, and the seating is based on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to watching Amazon Originals in theaters before their streaming launch, members can also get exciting photo opportunities, complimentary snacks, and exclusive incentives.

To book the ticket, members have to visit the official website and select a nearby theater and the available movie they want to watch. They have to select the 'reserve ticket' page and choose the number of tickets. They will be able to download the ticket after that as a guaranteed entry to the event. However, they will not be able to select the seats as the seats are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It is advised to reach the theater 45 minutes prior to the showtime to be on the safe side.

What are the other entertainment benefits for Amazon Prime Video members?

A subscriber gets a variety of benefits through different Amazon services like Reading, Gaming, and X-Ray. Users with membership can download the works of best-selling authors and also read Amazon Original Stories like Evidence of the Affair by Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Tiger Came to the Mountains by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, etc.

In addition to free new games to download and a free monthly subscription to Twitch channels, a membership also provides free in-game content and rewards for some of the best PC, console, and mobile games, such as Diablo IV, League of Legends, Pokémon GO, and Overwatch 2.

The X-Ray feature within the platform also provides a cool interactive feature that gives the user behind-the-scenes information about the films, series, and documentaries. It also allows viewers to study cast details, including actor bios, photographs, filmographies, and character backstories, on selected films, television series, and Amazon Originals.

To access the content, a subscription to the streaming platform is required, the cost of which varies according to the user's location. This subscription is free with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the United States. Students can get the same plan for $7.49 per month or $69 per year through a special student discount. An independent Prime Video membership costs $8.99 per month.

Stay tuned for more such news and updates on films, documentaries, celebrities, and TV shows as the year unfolds.

