Where to watch Jury Duty season 2? Streaming details and more

Jury Duty season 2 is officially underway following the renewal of the comedy series, which combined scripted television and reality. The show is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

In season 1, which debuted on April 2023, viewers were introduced to Ronald Gladden. He was an innocent juror who was allowed to participate in a "real court case", while everyone else was an actor navigating a strictly scripted scene.

In addition to receiving praise from critics, the series garnered several nominations, including three at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Fan eager to find out further about its new position, theme, and where they can watch it online can read below.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Streaming details of Jury Duty season 2

Ad

Jury Duty season 2 will only be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers must have an active Prime Video membership in order to watch the show.

For $139 per year or $14.99 per month, interested parties can subscribe to Amazon Prime. Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month. Current student plans comprise a lesser pay. For $7.49 per month or $69 a year, students can enjoy the membership.

Jury Duty season 2 plot

Departing from the courtroom setting of its precursor, the show Jury Duty season 2 transports the unknowing party to a company retreat. With this shift in location fans can expect a fresh array of situations and challenges, as the individual navigates the complications of commercial culture and office politics.

Ad

A still of Juror from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Filming for this season took place in Agoura Hills, a location near Los Angeles, known for its scenic geographies. This choice of location is aimed to offer an immersive experience for the unknowing party.

Ad

While specific plot details remain under wraps to save the element of surprise, the creative platoon has suggested a "David vs. Goliath" theme. Fans can anticipate to see this narrative alternate the dynamics between a small business and a larger commercial reality.

What to expect in Jury Duty season 2

The creative minds behind Jury Duty season 2 have expressed their intent to save the core elements that made the first season a success. The genuine responses of an unknowing party are captured amidst a cast of experienced actors, and several following loud and sad moments arise from this interplay.

Ad

A picture from the Jury Duty series (Image via Prime Video)

By shifting the setting to a commercial retreat, the show aims to explore new social dynamics and scripts, probing into themes of fellowship, ambition, and the frequently absurd nature of commercial life. The "David vs. Goliath" motif suggests a plot where the promoter faces challenges posed by a redoubtable commercial figure, leading to situations that test their resoluteness, ethics, and rigidity.

Ad

Jury Duty season 2 is set to build on the innovative foundation laid by the first season, providing the cult with a new setting, new challenges, and the same mix of humor and heart that attracted it to viewers around the globe.

With its upcoming release on Amazon Prime Video, viewers will be able to easily stream the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback