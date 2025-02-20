Where to watch Jade movie online? Streaming details and more

Jade is an action-packed thriller directed by James Bamford. Released on June 24, 2024, the movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It features a versatile ensemble cast, including Shaina West, Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos, and Katherine McNamara.

This film follows a woman who finds herself caught between a gang boss and a wealthy businessman, both looking for a hard drive. To get the drive back, she must employ her special set of abilities. The movie has garnered attention for its intense action scenes and gripping narrative.

Below are more details on how to watch the movie, along with information about its plot and cast.

Released the previous year, Jade is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video for members. However, viewership may be region-specific, so interested audiences can check the streaming platform to confirm availability in their area.

The membership for Amazon Prime Video costs $11.99 a month without ads and $8.99 a month with ads. Alternatively, interested individuals can subscribe to Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, for $139 a year or $14.99 a month.

Jade follows the journey of a woman who finds herself unwittingly caught up in a deadly game involving a gang leader and a dangerous businessman. Both want a hard drive containing secret Interpol data that would expose illegal activity. As she fights to escape this dangerous conflict, she is also haunted by the accidental death of her brother.

She takes a dangerous quest to retrieve the hard drive, keeping it safe while guarding an unborn child who may be the last living link to her dead brother. With her fighting prowess and wit, she battles tough opponents and reveals concealed truths, culminating in an explosive showdown.

Shaina West as Jade, a deadly fighter involved in a web of danger and deception.

Mickey Rourke as Tork, a powerful businessman who has a personal stake in obtaining the evidence.

Mark Dacascos as Resse, the head of the gangsters who will stop at nothing to get the hard drive.

Katherine McNamara as Layla, a character connected to the protagonist's background and motivation.

Steven Seagal makes a brief appearance in between the action-packed scenes.

With a mix of experienced action performers and fresh faces, the movie delivers solid performances to augment its thriller plot.

The movie offers a blend of action, suspense, and emotional depth, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre. While it is available on streaming platforms, some geographical restrictions may restrict access. It is advised to regularly check streaming services to learn about the movie's availability in particular areas.

With its engaging story , skillful cast, and thrilling scenes, the movie is a great choice for anyone looking for an adventure-filled experience. Whether individuals choose to stream it on their favorite platform or wait for its wider release, the movie is expected to engage them.

