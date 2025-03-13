Where to watch Lori Vallow's interview with Keith Morrison? Streaming options explored

Lori Vallow Daybell, also known as Mother Doomsday, was convicted of murdering her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Dateline's two-hour episode, titled Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview, featured Vallow's interview with Keith Morrison, which was shot in prison.

The interview was aired on Friday, March 7, 2025, on NBC and is now available to stream on Peacock. As per the clip released by NBC, Lori said to Keith in this interview:

"We will both be exonerated in the future. I have seen things in the future that Jesus showed me when I was in heaven. And we were not in jail and we were not in prison, and they were still in the future, from now."

How to watch Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse interview?

The two-hour Dateline interview show features Lori Vallow Daybell, speaking about the murder of her two children. As per the article by NBC, published on March 7, 2025, Lori Vallow, one of America's most notorious murderers, tried to portray herself as a victim through her mannerisms and statements during this interview.

Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview aired on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9 pm EST on NBC. For those interested in watching this episode, it is now available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock offers two subscription plans for viewers, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus

The Peacock Premium subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which includes advertising. The service offers access to content on over 50+ TV channels, which includes:

Full Peacock library of original, new, and old movies and TV shows

Live sports and events broadcast on NBC channels

Current NBC and Bravo shows

Peacock Premium Plus subscription starts at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, which includes 24/7 live local NBC channels. The service offers:

Ad-free viewing (with some exceptions for live sports and select titles)

Option to download and watch select titles offline

Experience of Keith Morrison after the interview explored

A still of Keith Morrison from the clip released by NBC (Image via NBC)

In an interview on TODAY on March 7, 2025, Keith Morrison shared that he believed that Lori used this particular interview to prove herself innocent and shift her blame onto others. He admitted on TODAY:

“She’s a curious character and I just didn’t know what was driving her and I had a whole bunch of stuff prepared I wanted to ask her about but, again, how do you prepare for chaos? She came in and she had her own agenda. She wanted to be the aggressor.”

He also said:

“I think she was practicing on me, you know the kinds of questions that... would be asked. Every time I’d ask her a question, she’d come back at me with, 'How do you know that, Keith?' And that sort of thing. It was fascinating.”

According to Morrison, when Vallow was being brought out of the cell with handcuffs and tied in pairs during the interview, she looked at the camera and winked.

Keith mentioned that during most of the interview, Vallow tried to prove that Tylee Ryan was responsible for Joshua's murder. However, the police investigation revealed that Tylee had died before Joshua.

Catch Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview on Peacock.

