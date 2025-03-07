Where are Lori Vallow Daybell’s siblings now? Details explored about the subject of Dateline on NBC 

Lori Vallow Daybell’s siblings have taken different paths in the years following her conviction. Adam Cox currently resides in Wichita, Kansas, working as a radio host and public relations specialist, while Summer Cox Shiflet, now living a private life, has focused on raising awareness about autism and domestic violence as per The Cinemaholic.

Their older sister, Stacey Cox, passed away in 1998 under undetermined circumstances, and their brother, Alex Cox, died in December 2019 from natural causes, months after fatally shooting Lori’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as reported by People.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s case gained widespread attention after the disappearance of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose remains were later discovered on her husband Chad Daybell’s Idaho property in June 2020 as per FOX 5 Atlanta.

Lori Vallow Daybell's exclusive interview with Dateline NBC, conducted by correspondent Keith Morrison, aired on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time. In this interview, Lori Vallow Daybell maintained her innocence and expressed her belief that she and her husband, Chad Daybell, will be exonerated.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s siblings included Stacey Lynne Cox, Alexander "Alex" Lamar Cox Pastenes, Adam Lane Cox, and Summer Novelle Cox

Lori Vallow Daybell had four siblings: Stacey Lynne Cox, Alexander "Alex" Lamar Cox Pastenes, Adam Lane Cox, and Summer Novelle Cox. However, two of them, Stacey and Alex, have passed away. Stacey died in 1998 at the age of 31 under unclear circumstances, while Alex, who played a central role in the case, passed away in December 2019 from natural causes, including blood clots in his lungs and high blood pressure as per People, September 29, 2024.

Adam and Summer are the surviving siblings, each with differing perspectives on Lori's actions and their impact. According to The Cinemaholic, Adam Cox currently resides in Wichita, Kansas, and works as a radio host, podcast host, and public relations specialist.

He was one of the first family members to express serious concerns about Lori Vallow Daybell’s extreme beliefs, particularly after the disappearance of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in 2019. Summer, who initially defended her sister, later publicly admitted she was wrong after their remains were discovered in June 2020 on the property of Lori’s husband, Chad Daybell, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta.

The investigation into Lori Vallow Daybell

The case involving Lori Vallow Daybell gained national attention due to its complex timeline of missing children, unexplained deaths, and apocalyptic religious beliefs. Suspicion arose when family members urged law enforcement to check on JJ and Tylee, who had not been seen since September 2019. Lori and Chad Daybell initially claimed the children were safe, but when authorities returned for follow-up questioning, they had abruptly left Idaho.

By early 2020, investigators intensified their search, uncovering a series of disturbing details. Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, had been shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Cox told police the shooting was in self-defence, but Charles had previously expressed concerns, alleging Lori believed she was

“a goddess, an exalted being whom God had placed on Earth to begin preparation for the end times.” reporetd in People, September 29, 2024.

Authorities also reopened the case of Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, who had died in October 2019, reportedly of natural causes. Investigators later exhumed her body after Chad quickly married Lori just two weeks after Tammy’s death.

The investigation culminated in June 2020, when authorities found the remains of JJ and Tylee buried in Chad Daybell’s yard as per FOX 5 Atlanta, June 10, 2020. Shortly after, Chad was arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence. Lori had already been extradited from Hawaii to Idaho on charges of child abandonment and obstruction.

Divided family perspectives

In the initial stages, Lori Vallow Daybell’s siblings had starkly different views. As per The Cinemaholic, Summer believed Lori was innocent and even defended her in May 2020, saying:

“I have to see my family slaughtered on the news every day. This mob mentality of calling for… Lori to just be hung in a public square, basically is what it feels like” .

However, she later reversed her stance, stating:

“We have prayed for the truth to come to light, but we never thought it would look like this.”

Adam Cox, on the other hand, was sceptical from the beginning. He noted that Lori frequently spoke about death and the next life, which alarmed him.

“I thought, ‘If they’re good, Lori, you tell me where these kids are.’ If she says, ‘Well, I’m not going to tell you where the kids are,’ that means the kids aren’t alive” (The Cinemaholic, November 17, 2024).

Where are Lori Vallow Daybell’s siblings now?

Adam Cox has remained vocal about the case and his sister’s involvement. He continues to work as a media professional in Wichita, Kansas, while also hosting a podcast discussing true crime and his personal experiences with Lori.

Summer Shiflet, who previously defended Lori, has since distanced herself. She now focuses on raising awareness about autism and domestic violence, frequently participating in panels and events to advocate for victims, as reported in The Cinemaholic.

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently facing additional legal proceedings in Arizona for conspiracy charges related to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, as per People. Meanwhile, Chad Daybell remains on death row in Idaho following his conviction for the murders of JJ, Tylee, and Tammy noted in KTVB, March 6, 2025.

Dateline: Unforgettable revisited this case in season 5 episode 4, also titled The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, which aired on February 6, 2025., the role of Lori Vallow Daybell’s siblings remains a key aspect of understanding how her family responded to one of the most disturbing criminal cases in recent history.

