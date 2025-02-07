5 chilling details about the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders

The Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders involve Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell. The couple had been accused of killing three people, Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell as well as Lori's two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

The couple's fringe religious beliefs stemmed from Chad's claims that a spirit communicated the end of the world with him. To Chad and Lori, Tammy, Tylee, and JJ were "possessed by dark spirits" and would "turn into zombies" if the couple didn't get rid of them.

Tylee and JJ were reported missing in September 2019 and a massive search for them or their remains was launched. The bodies of seven-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee were found on Chad Daybell's property in June 2020.

After a lengthy trial into the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders, Lori Vallow Daybell was given life without parole for her murder and conspiracy charges. In a separate trial, Chad was also found guilty of multiple charges, including murder, and was sentenced to death in 2024.

The Dateline: Unforgettable episode which aired on February 6, 2025, focused on exposing the details of the legal proceedings and the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders.

5 shocking details about the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders

1) The cult-like beliefs

According to the BBC, Chad and Lori Daybell formed a doomsday cult that seemingly diverged from the mainstream Mormon faith. Chad supposedly had visions and prophecies about the impending apocalypse and was sharing those with Lori and other followers.

The prosecutors pointed out that Lori believed her children to be "possessed by dark spirits" hindering their destiny fulfillment. This was how they construed murder as being against the spirits perceived as thwarting their holy work.

2) The Disappearance of Tylee and JJ

According to CBS News, Tylee Ryan and her brother JJ were reported missing in September 2019. Their disappearance prompted a nationwide search but raised immediate concerns due to their mother's erratic behavior and refusal to cooperate with authorities.

Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, it wasn't until June 2020 that their remains were found buried on Chad Daybell's property in Idaho. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are amongst the key aspects of this case.

3) The discovery of the bodies

According to Sky News, Tylee and JJ's remains were found in what investigators described as horrible conditions. Since Tylee's body had been burned beyond recognition, they couldn't determine a cause of death. However, authorities did discover that her hands had been cut off.

JJ was found wrapped in plastic with his mouth covered in duct-taped and he had been asphyxiated. The manner of their death shocked the investigators, who emphasized that the brutality of the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders only made the case more serious.

4) Role of Family Members

Lori's brother, Alex Cox also featured largely in events leading up to the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders. According to the BBC, he killed Lori's estranged husband, Charles by shooting him a few days before Tylee and JJ went missing.

He claimed that he had killed his brother-in-law in self-defense but he died in a very suspicious manner, without facing any charges over Charles' death.

5) Legal Case

According to CBS News, the legal case against Lori Vallow Daybell was quite lengthy and publicized. She was convicted on all counts regarding the Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders in May 2023 and received a life sentence without parole shortly after.

Chad Daybell is also being charged with multiple crimes and was sentenced to death.

The Vallow-Daybell doomsday murders were shown on the latest episode of Dateline: Unforgettable episode

