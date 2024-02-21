What is Sins of Our Mother all about? All to know about the Netflix's docuseries

Sins of Our Mother is a fascinating documentary series directed by Skye Borgman, which was released on Netflix on September 14, 2022. The docuseries explores the complicated and frequently unstable domain of religious fanaticism and cult practices.

The series examines the lasting impact that a mother's actions had on people's lives around her and unearths moving tales of several deaths that occurred based on beliefs about people being possessed by evil spirits.

With close interviews, moving disclosures, and knowledgeable analysis, Sins of Our Mother takes its viewers on an insightful and thought-provoking journey into the complexities of family details and personal development.

Is Sins of Our Mother based on a true story?

Although Sins of Our Mother seems to be a fantastical television drama, it is surprisingly true. The series revolves around Lori Vallow, who is suspected of killing her two youngest children in September 2019 after relocating to be near her lover, Mormon cult leader Chad Daybell, who would soon become her fifth husband.

Sins of our Mother (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Tylee (aged 16) and JJ (aged 7) were reported missing in November 2019, and their bodies were discovered in June 2020 at the Daybells residence. Around the same time, Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell, was also found unexpectedly dead in her sleep. Her death was initially attributed to cardiac arrest, but it was later discovered that she died from pulmonary edema.

Daybell was preparing for the end of the world and held some extreme beliefs that people, including Lori's kids, could be transformed into zombies by evil spirits. According to Lori's family, it was Daybell who brainwashed her, and now both of them are awaiting trial for the murder charges.

Who is Lori Vallow and what happens in Sins of Our Mother?

Lori Vallow was born into a family that was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also referred to as the Mormon Church.

They lived in San Bernardino, California. Vallow was married twice during her youth. She gave birth to her eldest, Colby Ryan, in 1996, with her second husband, William Lagioga.

Her second child, Tylee, was born in 2002 with her third husband, Joseph Ryan. Their marriage ended in 2005, and she got married to Charles Vallow in 2006. They adopted his grand-nephew, JJ, in 2013. The Vallows appeared to be a content family, and Colby testified in the documentary that Lori was indeed a good mother.

However, everything changed when Lori started reading the writings of Chad Daybell, a religious leader, and got more involved in church. She approved of Daybell's absurd belief that some people, including her family members, could be affected by demonic possessions.

She separated from Charles in 2019 because of these newfound beliefs, saying that he was being haunted by a demonic entity named Nick Schneider. After a confrontation with her brother, Alex Cox, he killed Charles. She married Chad Daybell after four months of the incident.

She started believing that the world's end would occur in 2020. Her youngest kids went missing in 2019 and were found dead, with their bodies discovered at Daybell's residence. She is suspected of having murdered them and also of conspiring to kill her ex-husband's wife, Tammy Daybell.

What is the cast of Sins of Our Mother?

Sins of our Mother (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Sins of Our Mother involves numerous people who have been part of the events revisited in the documentary. Lori Vallow's sons, Colby Ryan and Joshua Vallow, appear in the documentary, along with her mother, Janis Cox, and father, Barry Cox. Colby's wife, Kelsee, also goes onscreen, along with other notable people like Lori's former friend, sister-in-law, and Daybell's friend Benjamin Hyde.

Sins of Our Mother is available to stream on Netflix for all true crime story lovers.

