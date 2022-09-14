Sins of Our Mother: 3 things to know about Lori Vallow

Netflix's new Sins of Our Mother is ready to premiere on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, bringing the tragic and shocking story of Lori Vallow Daybell to the screens, who is accused of killing her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow. The documentary series will be split into three parts chronicling the killing of the two children and will feature Lori Vallow Daybell's only surviving child Colby Ryan.

Directed by the talented Skye Borgman, the man behind Abducted in Plain Sight and The Girl in the Picture, this documentary will be a treat for any true crime fanatic. Daybell's trial has been the subject of a lot of media attention over the past couple of years. Out of the three children, Colby and Tylee were her biological children.

After meeting doomsday author Chad Daybell while being married to her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, Lori and Chad became obsessed with doomsday theories and apocalypse. Following this, Charles filed for divorce and was later killed by Lori's brother in an act of "self-defense." Soon after, Tylee and JJ went missing.

This case is filled with disturbing details that could make even veteran true crime fans shiver. Here are three such facts ahead of the premiere of Sins of Our Mother.

Three facts about Lori Vallow ahead of Sins of Our Mother premiere

1) Charles Vallow was brutally murdered after he filed for divorce

Charles Vallow filed for divorce after he grew concerned about Lori Vallow's growing obsession with extreme doomsday ideologies. In July 2019, Alex Cox, Lori's brother, shot Charles Vallow after confronting him for allegedly abusing his sister, claiming that he acted in self-defense. While he was not charged, in December 2019, Alex was found dead in his home.

2) In September 2019, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, went missing

Soon after the death of their father, the two children, JJ and Tylee, also went missing. Lori attempted to tell the public that her children were safe and sound. She even claimed that Tylee was studying at Brigham Young University's Idaho campus and JJ was being homeschooled. According to sources, one of Tylee's friends heard her refer to Tylee and JJ as "Zombies."

A month after the incident, Chad Daybell's wife, Tammy, mysteriously died in her sleep. Two weeks after this, Chad and Lori secretly married in Hawaii. It was during this time that police began suspecting that the new couple could have murdered the children for the social security benefits the child was receiving because her father had died.

3) Lori Vallow was arrested in February 2020 after she failed to prove that her children were safe

After a significant amount of time passed, the authorities allegedly asked Lori Vallow to prove that her children were safe in January 2020. When she failed to do so, they arrested her soon after. Months later, JJ and Tylee's bodies were found in the Daybell family’s back garden, buried in a shallow grave.

In 2021, both Chad and Lori Vallow were charged with first-degree murder. Chad was charged with the murder of Tammy as well, while Lori Vallow was also later charged with conspiracy to murder Charles Vallow. She was later deemed mentally unfit to stand trial. After 11 months of treatment, she has allegedly restored competency.

Both Chad and Lori will stand trial for the crimes in January 2023. Sins of Our Mother will cover this in detail when it premieres on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

