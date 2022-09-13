5 key details about Jerry Michael Williams' mysterious death

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to dive into the mysterious death of Michael Williams, a real estate appraiser and husband, who went duck hunting on the morning of his sixth wedding anniversary. The case, which dates back to December 2000, is anything but simple. It took nearly two decades for the case to be completely solved.

Titled Secrets of Lake Seminole, this episode will premiere on September 14, 2022, on Oxygen. The synopsis for the same reads:

"Mike Williams goes out duck hunting before dawn and never returns; authorities declare his death an accidental drowning, but Mike's mother believes he was murdered; after a dramatic secret comes to light, police believe she may be right."

Ana Garcia @AnaGNews Cheryl Williams finally got justice for her son Mike Williams who was murdered 18 years ago. His wife, Denise Williams has just been found guilty of murder. Cheryl Williams finally got justice for her son Mike Williams who was murdered 18 years ago. His wife, Denise Williams has just been found guilty of murder. https://t.co/UptM8ACJFM

The case that spanned so long is riddled with eerie details and developments. Below, we have compiled five such details to acquaint true crime fans with the case.

Five quick facts about Michael Williams' death

1) Authorities initially assumed that Michael Williams had fallen in the lake and drowned while hunting for ducks

When Williams went duck hunting on the morning of his sixth wedding anniversary and mysteriously vanished, authorities assumed he drowned. The search for Mike went on for over a month, after which the authorities declared that he may have been eaten by alligators.

Mike's mother, Cheryl Williams, was the only one who did not buy this and constantly claimed that foul play was involved in her son's disappearance.

2) Denise Williams, Mike's wife, received nearly $2 million in insurance money after his death

Long after Mike's disappearance, authorities finally cracked the case after his best friend, Winchester, confessed to killing him after conspiring with the former's wife, Denise Williams. As a part of this elaborate plan, Winchester allegedly got Mike to get a life insurance policy about six months before his death.

Denise reportedly collected a total of $2 million from insurance policies she had taken out on her husband before marrying Winchester.

3) Cheryl Williams' dedication played a large part in the eventual conviction of Denise Williams

Cheryl Williams was one of the driving factors in bringing Denise to justice. She was one of the first people to genuinely believe that foul play was involved in Mike's death. She reportedly convinced authorities to launch a criminal investigation into her son's disappearance in 2004.

Williams' mother has reportedly also written hundreds of letters to the Florida Governor asking him to appoint a special prosecutor to the case.

4) Winchester was convicted of the attempted kidnapping of Denise

During a bitter divorce, years after Mike's murder, Winchester allegedly kidnapped Denise at gunpoint. This eventually led to a 20-year prison term for the man who confessed to killing Michael Williams.

5) Winchester was never charged for the murder of Michael Williams for his testimony against Denise

Karl Etters @KarlEtters Tomorrow morning, Denise Williams, whose conviction on charges she murdered her husband Mike Williams in a plot with her lover, will be resentenced on conspiracy to commit murder. She’s currently serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 Tomorrow morning, Denise Williams, whose conviction on charges she murdered her husband Mike Williams in a plot with her lover, will be resentenced on conspiracy to commit murder. She’s currently serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted in 2018

In 2017, Winchester confessed to the killing of Michael Williams and led the authorities to his remains. He confessed that he shot Mike while attempting to portray his death as an accident. He also revealed the details of the elaborate plan and Denise's involvement in it. He testified to the same in court.

Winchester was granted immunity for this crime but was sentenced to twenty years in prison for armed robbery in 2016. Denise was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and accessory after the fact. She was resentenced to 30 years in prison following her retrial.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will deal with this case in detail when it airs later this week.

