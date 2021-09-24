Who was Sabina Nessa? Suspect held in murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher 

28-year-old Sabina Nessa is believed to have been murdered after her body was found hidden under a pile of leaves in Kidbrooke. The news shocked several UK natives as many continue to fight the epidemic of violence against women.

As the London Metropolitan Police investigate the homicide, they have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder. They stated that “he was taken into custody where he remains” in Lewisham. He was later released until further investigation took place.

The Met Police revealed that Sabina Nessa had left her Greenwich home at 8:30 PM on September 17. Nessa was on a five-minute walk from her home to a nearby pub to meet a friend of hers. Police officials believe she was walking through Cator Park to make it to a bar in Pegler Square.

More about Sabina Nessa, a victim of gender violence

Sabina Nessa was a young teacher originally from Sandy, Bedfordshire. She lived in Lewisham, South-East London. Nessa allegedly worked at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford for a year.

The woman’s body was found 200 yards away from her home just a day later. The Met Police are also searching for a man who may be connected to Nessa’s murder. They have released pictures of him and a silver car that he may have used during the attack.

A man the police are in search for who may be related to the murder of Sabina Nessa

According to CCTV images traced by The Sun, the victim was allegedly hit over the head as she left her building. A police officer revealed to the Daily Telegraph that Sabina Nessa was carried over the attacker’s shoulder towards the park where she went on to be hidden.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted to understand the cause of death, but it remains inconclusive as of now, according to the Met Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the investigation, said:

"We know the community is rightly shocked by this murder -- as are we -- and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible."

He added that he believes there are:

"still others out there who may have information.”

Sabina Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed told ITV News that the family remains in shock and Nessa’s death has left them “devastated” and “inconsolable.” While speaking about his cousin, he said she was:

"Truly the most kind, caring person out there. I don't understand how someone can do this; I really don't. It's a big, big loss to our family.”

Sabina Nessa's cousin Zubel Ahmed paid tribute to her

Nadia Whittome MP



The problem is not our actions, it's male violence. The world isn't safe for women until it ends. #SabinaNessa was murdered near her home, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered despite "safety in numbers", and a police officer is on trial for Sarah Everard's murder.



The problem is not our actions, it’s male violence. The world isn't safe for women until it ends.

Hannah Al-Othman: It is quite astounding that the Sabina Nessa murder is not dominating the news. Yes, there has been an arrest, and so there are significant reporting restrictions in place, but the conversations about violence against women, and the stories about her life are sadly lacking.

A vigil has been organized by Reclaim the Streets for Sabina Nessa, which will be held on Friday evening.

