Who was Roy Jaggers? 27-year old's killers arrested over brutal murder as prosecutors consider death penalty

Nevada man Roy Jaggers was brutally tortured and shot to death by a group of three Las Vegas residents. Heather Pate, her boyfriend Kevin Dent, and former partner Brad Mehn were arrested by police on charges of murder.

As per the official complaint, Heather and Kevin battered Jaggers' body with a blowtorch, knives, a baton, and an ax. The 27-year-old was then handcuffed and taken to the quaint town of Pahtrup, where the couple met with Brad and drove the victim to Cathedral Canyon.

Jaggers was stripped off his clothes, further tortured for hours, and forced to walk off the cliff. He reportedly succumbed to death after Mehn shot him multiple times. His body was discovered on State Route 160 between Mountain Springs and Pahtrup after an anonymous caller alerted 911.

The victim was last seen with Heather Pate, who reportedly lured Roy Jaggers into her house. The killers believed the victim harmed one of Heather's children, who he babysat earlier.

Nye County Sheriff's Captain David Boruchowitz said in a statement:

"Upon arriving in Nye County, they met Mehn who led them to an area in the desert where they tortured Jaggers over multiple hours using numerous different weapons."

The suspects were all arrested within 36 hours after police found the mutilated dead body. Roy Jaggers was then identified with fingerprints. Heather Pate was arrested after police issued a search warrant for her house.

Her boyfriend was also arrested from his own home, while Brad Mehn was arrested while driving in the nearby area. The killers are being charged with murder, kidnapping, battery, and conspiracy to commit attempted murder. They are currently being held without a chance of bail.

Brad Mehn's court-appointed attorney told the Review Journal that prosecutors are considering the death penalty for the defendant. His client reportedly does not have any criminal record except for traffic violations.

Heather Pate previously had a dismissed case of a misdemeanor for possession of drugs. She has also been involved in a long custodial battle with the father of her children.

Meanwhile, her partner, Kevin Dent, was convicted for child abuse, battery, and resisting a police officer with a firearm. He got released from prison earlier this year.

A look into the life of Roy Jaggers

Roy Jaggers was a 27-year-old electrician and contractor from Las Vegas. He was also a martial artist and a blackbelt in the CDF Academy, winning several martial arts tournaments. He was also a musician and played the saxophone.

Unfortunately, he recently fell victim to a gruesome murder plan and passed away after being tortured and shot. Jaggers reportedly lived with his mother, Kassy Robinson. The latter told the Review Journal that her son occasionally looked after killer Heather Pate's children and dogs.

She mentioned that Roy was never capable of harming any of Pate's children, as claimed by the suspect:

"I know exactly what he was like, what he's capable of, what he's not capable of."

The victim's father, Jerry Jagger, was shocked about the violent crime and asked the outlet:

"How can you do that to another human being?"

Roy Jaggers' mother has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her son's funeral. The fundraiser has already exceeded its $5000 goal. She also described her son as loving and jovial:

"Roy was so loving and friendly to everyone he met, and the world is now short one amazing angel."

Roy Jagger's GoFundMe fundraiser page (Image via GoFundMe)

Jaggers will be deeply missed by friends and family alike. His murderers are currently being held at the Nye County Detention Center and are scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing next week.

