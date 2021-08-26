Who shot Dustin Wakefield? Family sets up GoFundMe after 21-year old is murdered while protecting his son in Miami

Colorado-native Dustin Wakefield was recently shot dead at a restaurant in Miami. The 21-year-old reportedly died protecting his one-year-old son from the gunman. Dustin was on vacation in Miami Beach with his wife and son.

On Tuesday, August 24, the family-of-three was having dinner at the La Cerveceria restaurant when the gunman approached Dustin and “randomly” shot him multiple times. Witnesses from the scene told CBS Miami that the shooter was allegedly dancing atop the dead body after the attack.

The news of Dustin’s death was confirmed by his uncle Mike Wakefield to the Miami Herald:

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying it’s time to die. He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy.’ Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

The shooter was identified as Tamarius Blair Davis, a 22-year-old man from Norcross, Georgia. He reportedly admitted to committing the crime under the influence of psychedelic drugs.

Davis allegedly told the police that he was “high on mushrooms” and decided to shoot the victim as he felt “empowered”. A witness spoke to WSVN about the bizarre behavior of the gunman following the attack:

"What was so strange is the guy that was shooting, they said he was smiling and laughing the whole time that he was shooting the guy.”

Davis reportedly fled the scene and was caught from a nearby alley. He has been convicted of murder charges. His father, Tommy Davis, told The Associated Press that his son traveled to Miami with a few friends:

“This is an unlikely thing. We are trying to find out what happened. You can imagine we were shocked.”

The murderer reportedly has no record of legal troubles, mental health issues or criminal history. The gunfire also hurt another victim on the scene who suffered non-fatal injuries. The identity of the second victim has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wakefield’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign for his funeral services and to support his wife and son.

Who was Dustin Wakefield?

Dustin Wakefield was a young man from Castle Rock, Colorado. He reportedly worked in the construction industry. His uncle mentioned that he was a “kind kid”:

“He was the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad.”

He got married two years ago. He reportedly met his wife at the Crave Real Burgers restaurant in Castle Rock. Daniel Martinez, the restaurant's general manager and a family friend to the Wakefield’s told Fox News that Dustin loved his child:

“He loved his kid. The smile on his face when he was with his kid was something else. I am very proud of him for keeping the baby safe and his family safe. We will take care of them.”

Dustin Wakefield fell victim to horrifying gun violence and lost his life to fatal injuries. Following the tragedy, Dustin’s uncle organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his immediate family:

“Dustin leaves behind a family that is a very young with a young son too. With the tragedy that happened yesterday in Miami Dustin‘s family will be need all the help they can get thank you very much.”

Dustin’s terrifying murder and tragic demise has left the Miami Beach community in shock. He will be deeply missed by friends and family alike. Dustin is survived by his wife and son.

